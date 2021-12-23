MACAU DAY TIMES » WTT Macao





The World Table Tennis (WTT) tournament, which debuted last year, returns to Macau with the WTT Champions Macao 2021 China Stars event, organizers announced during a press conference at the Banyan Tree Hotel on Tuesday. Named one of the most successful sporting events of last year during its world debut, the event will return to Macau and the Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion from January 19-23. Although the lineup of players has not yet been announced, organizers said the competition will bring together the world’s top players in three categories: men’s singles, women’s singles and mixed doubles. They will demonstrate excellent techniques and skills and provide spectators with exciting matches. The competition will retain the format and rules of last year’s WTT Macao 2020 and some of the best players in the world are expected to participate. Those from the mainland will make up the majority of players due to the current pandemic-related border restrictions. However, some others from the Greater China region and beyond can join as well. The only major novelty for this year is the addition of the mixed doubles category in addition to the singles. Tickets for the event will go on sale from January 5, and details about the participants will be announced around the same time, the organizer added. Ma Long and Xu Xin, Olympic champions and Chinese national table tennis players, also participated in the press conference. Both took part in the Chinese Olympic athletes’ tour to Macau this weekend. Ma was the winner of the WTT Macao in the male category last year, while the female division was won by Sun Yingsha. China will send seven Tokyo 2020 athletes, including Ma, Xu, Fan Zhendong, Chen Meng, Sun Yingsha, Wang Manyu and Liu Shiwen, as well as Wang Chuqin and Liang Jingkun. Doo Hoi Kem and Ho Kwan Kit from Hong Kong, China, Li Jie from the Netherlands and Li Qian from Poland are also expected to participate. The event was the only international sports event to be ranked in the top ten in international sports news by China Central Radio and Television in 2020. As with last year’s edition, Galaxy Entertainment Group will be the title sponsor of the event.

