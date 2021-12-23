NHL decision not to attend Olympics based on spread of COVID-19

NHL players will not compete in the Beijing 2022 Olympics for one reason: COVID-19.

The NHL’s announcement Wednesday had nothing to do with long-standing problems with Olympic participation. The League was determined to live up to the promise it made to the players during collective bargaining last year and still plans to go to the 2026 Milan Olympics in Cortina.

“The National Hockey League respects and admires the desire of NHL players to represent their country and participate in a ‘best on best’ tournament,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “That’s why we waited as long as possible to make this decision while exploring all available options to enable our players to compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics.”

But Commissioner Bettman said: “The current circumstances have made it impossible for us to continue despite everyone’s best efforts. We look forward to Olympic participation in 2026.”

The caveat to the NHL’s promise to players has always been that COVID-19 has not materially disrupted the NHL season, and now it certainly has.

Many players, coaches and staffers have tested positive throughout the NHL. Fifty matches have been postponed, of which 32 this week. Commissioner Bettman said the League will use the period set aside for Beijing from February 6 to 22 to “reschedule matches that have been or may be postponed”.

The NHL has partnered with the NHL Players’ Association every step of the way.

“Certainly, the players and hockey fans are quite disappointed,” NHLPA Director Don Fehr said in a separate statement. “But playing a full season of 82 games this year, something the pandemic has prevented us from doing since the 2018-19 season, is very important. We expect NHL players to return to the Olympics in 2026.”

Meanwhile, in the background, this is the reality: The Beijing 2022 Olympics would not have been the experience the players had dreamed of, and would have presented significant risks.

The COVID-19 protocols were unclear until last week, when the International Olympic Committee, the International Paralympic Committee and the Beijing Organizing Committee released an updated 84-page roadmap.

The Olympics should be about best-on-best competition, national pride and pageantry. Especially in a place like Beijing for Europeans and North Americans, they should also be about seeing a new place, meeting new people and sharing everything with your loved ones.

But in Beijing, players, coaches and staffers would have been confined to what the playbook called a “closed loop” — in other words, a bubble separated from the city. They would have been subjected to constant testing, monitoring, masking and physical distancing. Their family and friends would not be able to join them. The only spectators would have been mainland China, subject to protocols.

The vast majority of players would have accepted that. They have accepted, to varying degrees, restrictions on playing in the NHL during the pandemic and will continue to do so. The NHL and NHLPA introduced improved protocols on Saturday.

But it’s more than that. The ommicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 is racing around the world, increasing the chances of infection, and positive test results at the Olympics will cause:

If asymptomatic, participants will remain in an isolation facility until they receive two negative test results 24 hours apart.

If they are symptomatic, they remain in a hospital until their temperature returns to normal for three consecutive days, their respiratory symptoms improve significantly, their lung picture improves significantly, they get two negative test results 24 hours apart, and they show no other symptoms.

Their status will be up to a 20-member “Medical Expert Panel” composed of the China Center for Disease Control and the Beijing CDC, plus five international experts from the IOC, IPC and sports federations.

“We draw your attention to the fact that risks and effects may not be completely excluded and you agree to attend the Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games at your own risk,” reads page 82 of the playbook.

NHL players went to five Olympics from 1998-2014 and then did not go to PyeongChang in 2018.

Based on experience, the NHL believes that stopping the season so the players can perform in someone else’s tournament hurts more than helps, especially when the Olympics are not held in North America. The players disagree and cherish Olympic participation.

But that’s not the point now. It comes down to this:

The NHL is the livelihood of the players and so many other people in and around the League. It must come first.

The spread of COVID-19 in the general population is beyond the control of the NHL. So is the response from governments from Canada to the United States and China.

It’s not worth the risk of testing positive and having to go indefinitely to an isolation center or hospital on the other side of the world, under the supervision and control of an unknown panel.

As much as the players want to compete in the Olympics, the focus should be on health, safety and the NHL season. The hope is that the pandemic will pass and not be a problem before 2026.