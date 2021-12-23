Sports
Prince William County under consideration for new Washington Football Team stadium, lawmakers say | News
Prince William County is one of the areas in Northern Virginia in the running for a proposed new stadium and commercial complex for the Washington Football Team, according to two local state lawmakers.
State Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-29e, and Del. Luke Torian, D-52nd, both said on Tuesday they met with Washington Football Team officials last week to discuss the possibility.
McPike said he and officials discussed the potential for a reduced-capacity stadium in Northern Virginia that would be accompanied by a vibrant mixed-use entertainment district. McPike compared the plan to a mini-city with residential areas, restaurants and other entertainment options.
I have an open mind, McPike said. I think there’s a lot of potential, and it’s definitely the right fit.
McPike said it’s too early to know where a stadium complex could be located in Prince William County, but added it would likely need to be near a transit interchange or a major highway like Interstate 95.
New National Football League stadiums are set up as sprawling destination zones that can earn money all year round, rather than a few days a year during home games. The Washington Post reported on Monday, December 20 that both Prince William and Loudoun counties are under consideration for such a facility and surrounding development. The Post also reported that the team has not ruled out potential locations in Washington, DC and Maryland.
Torian confirmed on Tuesday that he has spoken with Washington Football Team officials.
Those are [Prince William is the] second largest province in the Commonwealth, I think it’s a good thing that our province is being considered. No one knows, of course, what the outcome will be, but to be in the conversation, I think it’s good for Prince William County, Torian said.
The Washington Football Teams contract at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, expires in 2027, after which the team was able to find a new home.
The team is discussing its plans with Virginia legislators in an effort to get the Virginia General Assembly to pass legislation that would give the state baseball stadium authority, established in the 1990s, to send a Major League Baseball team to Virginia. into a new entity that would oversee the financing and construction of an NFL stadium.
No legislation has yet been introduced to change the existing Commonwealth stadium authority ahead of the next session of the General Assemblies, which starts on January 12.
McPike and Torian declined to comment on the details of the legislation, but McPike confirmed the team is looking into a stadium authority.
