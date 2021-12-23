Week 11 – The Daily Gazette





In all the years I’ve been doing the Daily Gazette ECAC Hockey Faceoff rosters, I don’t think we’ve ever had such a tight race halfway through the college hockey season. Six points separate first place from sixth place. And we had another change at the top of the standings. Ryan Fay regained the lead after a 7-5-2 week. He is two points ahead of Kevin Sokolski and Brian Unger, who shared first place last week. Sokolski and Unger, who were 5-7-2 each in Week 10, are tied for second with GB-BE-ME, who went 7-5-2. I was 6-6-2 and in fifth place, five points from first. Richard Derrick set the best record in Week 10, 8-4-2. Here’s an overview of the standings, with week 10 records in brackets: Ryan Fay 79-34-16 174 points (7-5-2) Kevin Sokolskic 78-35-16 172 points (5-7-2) Brian Unger 78-35-16 172 points (5-7-2) NL-BE-ME 78-35-16 172 points (7-5-2) Me 77-37-15 169 points (6-6-2) Achilles 3-7-5 76-37-16 168 points (7-5-2) David Trestick 75-38-16 166 points (7-5-2) Jim Kalohn 74-39-16 164 points (6-6-2) Matthew Ruffinic 74-39-16 164 points (7-5-2) Rich Great 72-41-16 160 points (6-6-2) RedLiner36 74-44-11 159 points (7-6-1) Dan Dickinson 71-42-16 158 points (5-7-2) Dutch crazy 71-42-16 158 points (7-5-2) Andy way 71-42-16 158 points (7-5-2) Rowena Watson 71-42-16 158 points (6-6-2) Togany 70-43-16 156 points (6-6-2) Towel68 69-44-16 154 points (7-5-2) Christopher Chadwick 68-45-16 152 points (5-7-2) Harvey Kagan 63-52-14 140 points (6-6-2) Richard Derrick 62-51-16 140 points (8-4-2) Union Bob 62-30-11 135 points (7-5-2) Time for my week 11 selections. There are 20 games (yes, 20!) between Tuesday and next Monday. We have some holiday tournaments, so for the second day of those tournaments I need either/or choices. Your choice must be in on Tuesday at 7.30 pm. Email your choices to [email protected]. Of course, games can be affected by the ommicron COVID-19 variant. Here are my choices: TUESDAY Yale vs. Wisconsin in Kwik Trip Holiday Faceoff Wisconsin 4, Yale 3 WEDNESDAY Yale vs. no. 16 Providence or Bowling Green in Kwik Trip Holiday Faceoff Providence 5, Yale 1 OR Bowling Green 3, Yale 2 No. 15 UMass Lowell in St. Lawrence UMass Lowell 5, St. Lawrence 2 THURSDAY DEC. 30 Vermont at RPI Vermont 2, RPI 2 New Hampshire at Dartmouth at Ledyard Classic Dartmouth 3, UNH 1 FRIDAY DEC. 31 No. 12 UMass at Union UMass 5, Union 2 Boston U. at Brown BU 4, Brown 3 No. 14 Omaha in St. Lawrence Omaha 6, St. Lawrence 3 no. 20 Boston College of Mercyhurst at Dartmouth at Ledyard Classic Boston College 4, Dartmouth 3 OR Dartmouth 5, Mercyhurst 4 SATURDAY, JAN. 1 UMass at Union UMass 4, Union 1 Merrimack in Yalea Yale 2, Merrimack 1 Omaha in St. Lawrence Omaha 5, St. Lawrence 1 no. 9 Cornell in the State of Arizona Cornell 3, Arizona State 2 SUNDAY, JAN. 2 RPI at Army West Point RPI 3, Army 2 Princeton at number 2 Quinnipiac Quinnipiac 6, Princeton 1 Merrimack at Brown Merrimack 3, Brown 1 UConn at No. 19 Harvard Harvard 4, UConn 3 Cornell in the State of Arizona Cornell 4, Arizona State 1 MONDAY, JAN. 3 Quinnipiac at Princeton Quinnipiac 4, Princeton 2 Clarkson at Canisius Clarkson 5, Canisius 4 More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: School Sports, Sports

