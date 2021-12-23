NYT Crossword Answers: Iguanalike Reptile





THURSDAY PUZZLE Stephen McCarthy made his New York Times Crossword debut in May and another puzzle followed in August. Both were Sunday puzzles, the building of which typically requires the kind of fortitude seen in people like Tenzing Norgay, simply because there is so much for them. With this puzzle, Mr. McCarthy is in the somewhat less grueling or at least shorter work of a weekday roster. It may not be the trickiest Thursday puzzle you’ve ever solved, but the theme is sleek and solving is very pleasant. Welcome to the Thursday club, Mr McCarthy. Tricky clues 22A. If you were in the area in the 1980s, you probably saw the Australian tourism agencies Come and say gday television ad campaign starring the actor Paul Hogan, about two years before he would become known worldwide as the star of the Crocodile Dundee film franchise. .

This campaign captured the famous Australian culture as one-dimensional as humanly possible, what with the jokes about funny accents and calling each other partner. Part of the copy required Mr. Hogan to offer to slide another SHRIMP on the barbie for you, which was supposed to be warm and welcoming and most importantly understandable to the American public, who the tourism board thought would not know what the word shrimp meant.

47A. Muscle memory is just as important in mental work as it is in physical work. The song Thats AMORE is a classic. When you see a lyric cue like Cause of the Moon hit your eye like a big pizza pie, in song, your brain should immediately scream, That’s AMORE.

12D. Yes, you could take A GAME to the field, but it’s important to note that this is not an old game. This is your A-GAME, as in your very best. 33D. Interesting (to me, anyway) side note: The STATEHOOD entry last appeared in the New York Times Crossword on June 20, 1959. The designation referred to Hawaii, which became a state two months later on August 21.

Other clues to STATEHOOD referred to Alaska. In the July 1, 1958, puzzle by Jack Luzzatto, the listing was intended to target Alaska even though the area became a state a week later. This puzzle is Washington, DC’s first time getting a little love. Today’s theme Mr. McCarthy offers us four themed items in which the letters O and A are interchanged in the last word. This results in a new crazy sentence. For example, 31A takes the phrase vital organ and swaps the O and the A in organ so that we end up with VITAL ARGON, the noble gas you can’t live without? Similarly, 41A (Starbucks order for a man?) swaps the O and A in the phrase caffe mocha to make CAFFE MACHO. Manufacturer’s Notes I hope this puzzle will tickle some people’s funny bones, and if not, I guess there’s a reason I’m not on Twitter! The idea of ​​switching vowels came first, and from the list of word pairs my program spat out, I tried to come up with phrases that would make me laugh and laugh. Pleased with the debut of HERDS CATS, and although as a Canadian (like the residents of DC and US territories) I have no representation in Congress, I can appreciate the debate over STATEHOOD. Did I sew it with this puzzle or was it just BLAH for you? (I hope the former!) The tipping point Almost done solving, but have a . necessary bit more help? We’ve got you covered. Warning: There are spoilers ahead, but subscribers can take a look at the answer key. Are you trying to go back to the puzzle page? Here. Your thoughts?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/22/crosswords/daily-puzzle-2021-12-23.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos