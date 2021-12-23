Gators seal off sea wolf shooters

Next game: and Ole Miss 29-12-2021 | 5 p.m. Gators Sports Network by LEARFIELD

GAINESVILLE, Fla. The numbers jumped off the rest stats and were remarkably similar in the final box score. Stony Brook, a capable mid-major America East Conference opponent, set fire to the Florida defense nearly 51 percent before game Wednesday afternoon, but the Gators were quite pleased with how they guarded the Seawolves.

Relieved, actually.

The final score had something to do with it. UF never lagged in what turned out to be a relatively easy 87-62 win at Exactech Arena. Taking a second straight win and leaving for the holidays on a high note, the Gators shot 53.3 percent and brought in four players in double digits, led by the guard/striker Phlandrous Fleming Jr.’s game-best 20 points, including season-high four brands of the 3-point line.

But what the Gators (9-3) were most pleased with in retrospect was their overall attention to detail for the scout report and the execution of the game plan on that side of the floor. The Seawolves (7-5) got into the game, shooting 35.2 percent from the 3-point line, including 41 long balls that are better than 10 per game in a four-game winning streak that brought them to town. As for the Florida coaches, the only way SBU would get back to Long Island with a fifth straight win and power conference disrupted was to get into the rhythm and bomb away from deep.

Never happened. The Seawolves were only 5-for-19 from distance. Two games ago, they had won 14 in a win over Central Connecticut State. They win 13 in the first of four straight wins, the one against Hofstra, who upset number 24 Arkansas on the road three nights ago.

“We got them to take tough 2s,” Fleming said.

Junior center Jason Jitoboh drops two of his best 12 points in his career vs. SBUs Jaden Sayles.

The Gators scored the first 10 points of the game and never fell behind. Not only did they stay in their 2-2-1 defensive push for most of the first half, but they had the legs, effort and stamina to cover and close the Seawolves on the perimeter and force the shooters to hit the ball. to bounce instead of standing up . The result produced some layups and floaters and rim-running bank shots, but the UF defense made up for some of those SBUs by forcing 17 turnovers that turned into 27 points. More than half of those giveaways (9) were against just three for the home side before halftime and allowed UF, behind a 56 percent shot for 20 minutes, to take a 48-27 lead. UF had 19 points off sales before halftime.

“At the half, you look at the numbers, look at the defense percentages on the field, it was a little shock. We had given up on some straight-line runs and some angles were incorrect,” the Florida coach Mike White said. “That said, our attention to detail in defending the 3 was elite.”

It wasn’t elite two games ago. In a loss to Maryland, the Gators had terrible attention to detail in defending the 3-point as the Terps got some open runs and hit better than 60 percent. It cost the Gators a lot of money in a two-point loss.

Maybe they learned a lesson.

Stony Brook, who made just two of seven 3s in the first half, came no closer than 18 in the second half, despite another 50 percent run (16 of 32). And going 3-for-12 from the 3-point line after the break, the Seawolves never got back into the game.

“We denied wings, denied as much as we could,” Fleming said. “We bounced them and made sure our size beat their size.”

Fleming, back in the starting lineup after senior guard Myreon Jones was scratched due to health and safety protocols, going 6-for-8 from the floor and 4-for-5 from the arc. His 20 points were the most for the Charleston Southern grad transfer in a UF uniform.

Junior forward CJ Felder places an SBU defender.

Senior attacker Colin Castleton had 15 points and seven rebounds, while his backup, 6-foot-11, 290-pound junior center Jason Jitoboh collected career records of 12 points, seven rebounds and two assists in just over 14 minutes. It was Jitoboh’s fourth straight solid outing, which is an encouraging sign from the reserve minutes behind Castleton as the Southeastern Conference slate start awaits the Gators when they return from the Christmas break next week.

“The coach and staff preach inner confidence in me and tell me that I am much better than I think,” Jitoboh said. “I just tried to play my part and get in the best shape I can get.”

Book in advance CJ Felder , the Boston College transfer, came off the bench with 10 points, five rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes, also tops for his time as a Gator. Fifth year senior point guard Tyree Appleby scored just four points, but had seven assists to go with three steals. freshman Kowacie Reeves played his best game to date. He scored eight points and grabbed four rebounds.

Fifth year senior forward Anthony Durujic had just seven points, but also the game of the game when his mid-court steal ended with a 360-degree run-out dunk.

In terms of movement (both with and without the ball, and especially on defense) it was the most connected the Gators have played in weeks. Florida’s nine wins equal the most for the start of the SEC season during White’s seven seasons, which equates to the 2016-17 start for the team.

“Our focus has been really good over the past three days, I would be surprised if we didn’t play well,” said White. “The guys really embraced it to maintain the level of focus needed for the break. This one [holiday-season] games can be tricky so I thought the maturity was pretty good.”