Australia vs England, cricket news, Boxing Day Test, updates, teams, preview, selections, Zak Crawley, Joe Root

England are set to recall Zak Crawley to open the blow as one of four changes on their side for the unmissable Boxing Day Test.

Meanwhile, evidence has emerged that England is poised to rectify its fatal mistake.

Scroll down for more in Ashes Daily!

Catch every moment of The Ashes live and without commercials while playing on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try now 14 days free.

ENGLAND WILL REMEMBER CRAWLEY AS ONE OF THE FOUR CHANGES

England are reportedly set to bring in opener Zak Crawley as one of four changes for the Boxing Day Test at the MCG.

The evening standard reported that England are considering four changes as they look to climb out of a 2-0 Ashes series with only a Melbourne win, which will prevent Australia from reclaiming the Ashes.

According to The evening standard, Jonny Bairstow is likely to be recalled for Ollie Pope, Mark Wood certainly looks set to play and Jack Leach is back in the equation after being dropped in Adelaide.

Either Chris Woakes or Ollie Robinson will miss Wood, while James Anderson or Stuart Broad may be equipped for Leach, but with the series on the line, England can roll the dice and play both their star quicks.

NEW PODCAST – Michael Vaughan: It’s Time To Get Mean

SUBSCRIBE IN iTunes OR SPOTIFY

THIS IS A REALLY WORSE TEAM

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Zak Crawley is recalled. Source: Getty Images

It is not known whether Crawley will replace Haseeb Hameed or Rory Burns, after both struggled in the first two tests.

However, Burns battled 34 from 95 balls in the second innings and his proactive approach could spare him and allow him to team up with Crawley at the top of the order in Melbourne.

Crawley will enter 2021 with a lack of form after being dropped for Hameed after the opening test against India at Trent Bridge in August.

He scored just 11 in Test Cricket in 2021 but outperformed in 2020 with a 267 breakout against Pakistan and strong performances against South Africa.

CODE. Dive deep into the stories of sports, locally and globally. Check out this week’s must reads on CODE and start your 1 month FREE trial.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Richardson ready to play Boxing Day Test | 02:47

PROOF ENGLAND HAS A DEADLY MISTAKE

It seems England has finally dealt with its fatal mistake bat in hand.

A report came out the guardon Thursday, claiming that England coach Chris Silverwood forced the English batters to revisit the fallen wickets in Adelaide.

Silverwood reportedly selected 14 of the 20 wickets to mark, highlighting the teams’ failure to leave balls that didn’t need to be played on.

It’s a point that’s clearly taken up, with a vision of Joe Root hitting the net with a fourth stump.

The inability to leave the ball was a blatant error spotted by Michael Vaughan on Fox Crickets The Follow-On podcast.

The problem I have, with all the changes they can make, is that I’m not convinced that whoever comes in will do better, Vaughan said.

I don’t see a player outside the team who guarantees success. I would say to the guys who have played, you have two game experience, you know exactly what these pitches are like, you know what these Australian bowlers are going to try and you know you better leave the ball behind.

All England players seem to want to hit the ball. Watch Labuschagne come in during the second innings. I think it was his first eight balls from Jimmy Anderson, he left all eight deliveries.

Not in a million years would an English batter, including Joe Root, leave behind all eight deliveries. There are many lessons to learn.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Lack of preparation hurting Poms? | 01:39

LONGER LIFT LID FOR THE FUTURE AS AUSSIAN COACH

Justin Langer has stated that he has no intention of stepping down as Australia’s coach after the Ashes series and will seek a contract extension with Cricket Australia.

Langer has had a tumultuous reign as Australian coach since he took over Sandpapergate and was recently forced to change his intense approach after some brutal feedback from players.

But a victory at the Twenty20 World Cup and his on track to a successful Ashes home series has primed Langer to extend his tenure as coach well into the future.

I’ve never thought otherwise, to be honest. I have been consistent with what I have said for the past four years. I love my job, Langer said Thursday.

The guys are playing well, no doubt about it, it’s a great team to be involved with. So from my point of view nothing has changed.

There is a mindset of splitting the international coaching roles with Langers assistant Andrew McDonald who is seen as an ideal candidate to take over the Twenty20 and One Day roles in the future.

But after his recent success in the shortest form of the game, Langer seems determined to continue in all three roles for the foreseeable future.

It remains to be seen whether Cricket Australia grants that wish.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Justin Langer will seek a contract extension with Cricket Australia. Source: Getty Images

CHAPPELL SLAMS ENGLAND SKIPPERS LEADERSHIP

Former Australian cricket captain Ian Chappell has destroyed Roots leadership as the Englands Ashes journey threatens to implode ahead of the Boxing Day Test.

Root has performed admirably with the bat and ball this summer so far, but his captaincy has been heavily criticized.

In the wake of England’s loss to Adelaide, which saw them go 2-0 and a draw from conceding the Ashes to Australia, Root publicly called out his bowlers for bowling too short.

That decision angered many pundits, including Chappell, who told ESPNcricinfo that Root exhibited the opposite qualities of a good leader during the Ashes.

What is the opposite definition of excellent leadership? There’s a good chance it could be summed up by the Joe Roots captaincy, Chappell . told ESPNcricinfo.

Root is an excellent batter, but a poor captain. It would not be unfair to describe him as an ordinary and unhappy captain.

MORE CRICKET NEWS

ULTIMATE GUIDE: Aussies and England face selection dilemmas – Everything you need to know about the Boxing Day test

HAPPIEST TEST BATSMAN IN HISTORY: Crazy stat that blows up Marnus’s magical reputation

ABSOLUTE STAR: Incredible Aussie 2023 Ashes Team; Poms 100 miles away

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Joe Root is under fire for his leadership. Source: Getty Images

Rarely do you find a long-term captain who lacks imagination, but is also lucky. A lucky captain is usually lucky because the players believe he is some kind of miracle worker and things tend to work because of the teams’ belief.

It showed again at Adelaide Oval that misfortune follows the Roots team. The English bowlers regularly hit the bat, but had little to see for their honest toil.

However, the England selectors’ tolerance of mediocrity was also apparent when Jos Buttler, who is far from their best goalkeeper, was re-elected and made further unforgivable blunders.

No bluffing bluff at press conferences can cover up the selection mistakes made by England.

Root had to find a way to lead the way in the Adelaide Test if England were to get back into the series.

Unfortunately, they again let the opportunity pass with some questionable bowling and even more negative tactics.

Get all the latest cricket news, highlights and analysis straight to your inbox with Fox Sports Sportmail. Apply now!!!

ROGERS TIPS BOLAND TO SHINE AS CURATOR REVEALS SEAMLESS CONDITIONS

Victorian coach Chris Rogers has backed his pacer Scott Boland to shine on debut if he is awarded spot in Australias Ashes XI for the Boxing Day Test.

Rogers’ support for the 32-year-old, who is a realistic chance to play in Melbourne, comes as the curator revealed seam-friendly conditions due to extra grass cover en route to the game.

There’s that romantic notion that he could play in a home test, Rogers told Channel 9.

What strikes me about Scotty is that the difference between his worst and his best is minimal.

I think if he had the chance, he wouldn’t let anyone down.

Chief Curator Matt Page revealed that the conditions are right for seam bowlers on day one of the Boxing Day Test.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Scott Boland has a chance to debut in Melbourne’s Boxing Day Test. Source: Getty Images

What we’ve been doing over the years has worked pretty well, so we haven’t changed much this year, Page said.

There is much more seam movement in the fields due to the grass that is left on them.

Rogers also backed Victorian opener Marcus Harris to put his lean trot behind him and take some big runs on his home deck at the MCG.

Im really hopeful that he feels confident, Rogers said.

He deserves to be there and I hope he goes out and gets a big one.