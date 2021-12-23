Unvaccinated tennis players to play Australian Open in January – Greek City Times





As tournament director of the Australian Open, Tiley admitted on Wednesday that a small cohort of players and staff would be admitted to Melbourne Park without being vaccinated after being given medical waivers. But at this stage, no player had informed the Open officials that they had been given a waiver. So if a player, fan (or) employee is here, you’re either vaccinated or you have a medical clearance that has been approved and you’re on the Australian Vaccine Registry. This gives us safety and extra comfort on site. Tiley said he spoke to Djokovic over the weekend and revealed the Serb wants to play but the tennis boss is still unsure of his vaccination status. If Novak shows up at the Australian Open, you’ll either need to be vaccinated or get a medical waiver, Tiley said. (It is) his choice based on his medical condition, it is his choice to remain personal and private as we all would with any condition we may or may not have. We are not going to force or ask him to disclose that. Tennis Australia also released a statement on the matter a few weeks ago, stating that medical exemptions must follow strict government guidelines. All Australian Open players, participants and staff must be vaccinated, the statement said. Any medical waiver application must follow strict government guidelines based on ATAGI clinical advice. This is the same process that applies to anyone wishing to enter Australia. Any suggestion that Tennis Australia is looking for loopholes in this process is simply untrue. The assessment of medical exemptions is the domain of independent medical experts. We are not in a position to influence this process and we should not be. Everyone’s safety is always our priority when planning the 2022 Australian Open and all introductory events. Tsitsipas has had issues before regarding Covid statements, with the Greek government reminding the 23-year-old that he is not a scientist after saying I personally know some people who have had them. I’m not against it, I just don’t see any reason why anyone in my age group should be vaccinated. Ahead of the Australian Open, the world number one Novak Djokovic has refused to disclose his vaccination status and there is growing uncertainty as to whether or not he will be present in Melbourne. Tsitsipas took to social media to post a cryptic tweet, seemingly adding his voice to the pressing controversy. Everyone got an opinion about things they knew nothing about, wrote the number four in the world.

