Tennis: first wild card picks announced for Australian Open

An inside look at the men’s singles final at the 2021 Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, February 21, 2021. /CFP

An inside look at the men’s singles final at the 2021 Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, February 21, 2021. /CFP

Organizers of the upcoming Australian Open (AO) announced on Wednesday that the first few players have received wildcards for the tournament, including eight-time Grand Slam winner Sam Stosur and others.

Eight men and eight women who did not qualify through rankings were among the first picks this time. Their admission was granted at the discretion of a special jury.

AO director Craig Tiley announced in a news conference on Wednesday that a small number of players would be exempted from vaccination.

“Everyone that comes in will be vaccinated and there will be a small percentage, a very small percentage that will get a medical clearance,” Tiley said.

However, all players, vaccinated or not, will have to remain in a bubble this time around due to organizers’ concerns about COVID-19 and its variants.

With one exception, the chances for Novak Djokovic, the world number 1 in men’s singles, to pursue a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title have increased dramatically as he refused to disclose his vaccination status. His AO campaign was in doubt when the government of Victoria, the Australian state where the tournament is typically held each year, announced mandatory vaccination to enter the state.

While last year’s edition went ahead with a limited number of spectators, Tiley said organizers “had no expectation of a cap on crowds” next month.

“If there is a position” [where] we have to limit the number, we will respond accordingly,” he said.

The 2022 Australian Open will take place from January 17-30 in Melbourne, Australia.

(With input from Xinhua)