Huskers shoot past owls in 88-74 Win





Next game: Ohio state 1/2/2022 | 7 p.m. BTN Huskers Radio Network Alonzo Verge Jr. scored 16 points and racked up 12 assists in his career, as Nebraska broke from a shooting spree at 8 p.m. Wednesday night with an 88-74 win over Kansas State. Pinnacle Bank Arena. Verge posted his fourth double-double of the season, leading a Husker attack that shot 53 percent of the field, including a season-high 15 3-pointers and over 51 percent from long range. Verge’s 12 assists were not only the highest in his career, but the most of any Big Ten player this season. Verge was one of four Huskers to finish in double figures. Keisei Tominaga conceded a team-high 18 points, including 4-for-6 from 3-point range, while Bryce McGowens and Derrick Walker Jr. added 11 apiece for Nebraska, which broke a five-game loss streak. Nebraska trailed by a whopping eight early on before using a 15-0 sprint to build a 23-16 lead on a three-pointer from CJ Wilcher . NOW, the Owls went nearly five minutes without a field goal to match the Huskers’ biggest spurt of the year. Kennesaw State fought back with a 6-0 spurt, reducing NU’s lead to 27-24 before three-pointers from Tominaga and Webster and a basket from Verge extended the lead to 11. NU held the lead around double digits and went into the dressing room. with a lead of 45-34 na Trevor Lakes’ The three-pointer beat the buzzer at halftime. Nebraska took control early in the half, as Tominaga had eight of his 18 runs in a 12-0 run that extended the lead to 21, at 57-36 with 16:07 left. NOW eventually extended the lead to a whopping 25 points, at 67-51 with just over eight minutes to go, and crawled to a 14-point win. The Huskers kept KSU at 41.3 percent shooting and forced 21 turnovers. Terrell Burden led the Owls with 27 points, eight boards and six assists, while Jamir Moultrie had 12 points for Kennesaw State (4-8). The Huskers return to action in the new year on Wednesday, January 2 against the state of Ohio at 1 p.m. Pinnacle Bank Arena. Tipoff is set at 7pm and tickets are available at Huskers.com/Tickets. The game will air on the Big Ten Network and the Huskers Radio Network.

