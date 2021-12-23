Australian Open: Novak Djokovic participation uncertain | tennis news





All players competing in the Australian Open must be vaccinated or provide proof of medical clearance; “If Novak shows up at the Australian Open, he will either be vaccinated or get a medical clearance,” said tournament director Craig Tiley. By PA Media







Djokovic has previously expressed hesitation about the vaccine but could receive a medical exemption to play at the Australian Open Australian Open organizers still don’t know if defending champion Novak Djokovic will play in next month’s tournament. The world No. 1, who has won the tournament nine times, has repeatedly declined to say whether he has been vaccinated against COVID-19, having previously been hesitant about the vaccine. All players participating in Melbourne Park must be vaccinated or provide proof of medical clearance, but this is not made public. There was some anger in Australia over the idea that Djokovic could be given a waiver to play. Use Chrome Browser for a more accessible video player Djokovic says he has yet to decide whether to compete in next year’s tournament after it was confirmed that Covid-19 vaccinations are required for players Djokovic says he has yet to decide whether to compete in next year’s tournament after it was confirmed that Covid-19 vaccinations are required for players Speaking to the media in Melbourne, tournament director Craig Tiley said: “Everyone who comes in will be vaccinated and there will be a small percentage – a very small percentage – who will receive a medical exemption. “So if a player, fan (or) staff is here, you’re either vaccinated or have a medical clearance that’s been approved and you’re on the Australian Immunization Register. That gives us security and an extra level of comfort on the ground. “If Novak shows up at the Australian Open, he will either be vaccinated or he will be given a medical exemption. (It is) his choice based on his medical condition, it is his choice to keep (it) personal and private like all of us would do with any condition we may or may not have. “We’re not going to force or ask him to disclose that.” Tiley expressed confidence that Rafael Nadal, who is currently isolated with coronavirus as he considers returning to the tour after a foot problem, will be in Melbourne. Former world number 1 Rafael Nadal tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week He also expects full crowds to be allowed in Melbourne Park, but all players will once again be staying in one hotel to try and reduce the risk of contracting or spreading the coronavirus in the community. With rates of the Omicron variant rising around the world, there are major concerns that the new season’s opening Grand Slam, which starts on January 17, could be hit hard. Nadal, his coach Carlos Moya and fellow players Belinda Bencic and Ons Jabeur all announced positive tests for COVID-19 after playing a practice event in Abu Dhabi last week. Emma Raducanu had already been banned from the tournament and had to isolate herself in Abu Dhabi after testing positive prior to her match. Don’t forget to follow us at skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysporttennis & Sky Sports – on the go! Download now at – iPhone & iPad and android

