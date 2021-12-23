AC Milan put four past Empoli to close the gap at the top of the table





AC Milan put their title rivals under pressure again with a convincing 4-2 win over Empoli. Franck Kessie opened the score after 12 minutes and finished off a convincing attack of attacking moves by the visitors. Alexis Saelemaekers swung a cross from the depths that hit Oliver Giroud’s feet back to goal with the French, he passed the ball to the approaching Kessie, who planted him past Guglielmo Vicario. The visitors’ lead lasted just over five minutes before the hosts tied the score. Nedim Bajrami struck a sweet note that shot over the goal and settled into the bottom right corner after Milan failed to clear their lines. a competition Napoli take narrow victory over title rivals as VAR AC Milan denies death 19/12/2021 AT 18:58 Milan’s lead was restored just before half-time and Kessie scored his second of the evening. A strong effort by the 25-year-old from a tight corner was headed straight into Vicarios’s path, but the keeper couldn’t stop the ball from going between his legs. Shortly after the hour, the visitors had a two-goal lead. Alessandro Florenzi scored directly from a set-piece 25 meters away, the ball found its way through a broken wall and gave Vicario no chance. Milan was out of sight with 20 minutes left on the clock. Theo Hernandez takes a close look at home. Empoli were awarded a penalty with just over five minutes to play, and Inter Milan mercenary Andrea Pinamonti cleverly converted from 12 yards, but it would only be a comfort to the hosts. DISCUSSION POINT AC Milan are once again putting the pressure on their title rivals. Milan have lost their last two league games, including a disappointing 1-0 loss at home to third-place Napoli. It was hugely important for Milan to get all three points on the board today as they head into the winter break to keep them in touch with frontrunners and bitter rivals Inter Milan flying at the top of Serie A. right time. When they return to the competition in 2022, they will receive AS Roma, who are currently sixth in the league table, 10 points away from Milan. EMPOLI, ITALY – DECEMBER 22: Alessandro Florenzi of AC Milan celebrates after scoring a goal during the Serie A match between Empoli FC and AC Milan at Stadio Carlo Castellani on December 22, 2021 in Empoli, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images Image credit: Eurosport MAN OF THE MATCH Franck Kessie (AC Milan). His two goals tonight proved decisive in AC Milan’s title challenge, especially with table toppers Inter beating Torino 1-0 at home. He took the first goal very well and despite a bit of luck from a goalkeeper blunder for the second, he gave the hosts a hard time and helped catapult Milan back to second in the standings. PLAYER REVIEWS EMPOLI: Vicario 4, Stojanovic 5, Romagnoli 6, Luperto 5, Parisi 6 Henderson 5, Ricci 5, Zurkowski 5, Bajrami 7, Cutrone 6, Pinamonti 7, Subs: La Mantia 5, Asllani N/A, Marchizza 6, Stulac N/A, Bandinelli 5. AC MILAN: Maignan 6, Florenzi 7, Tomori 7, Romagnoli 6, Hernandez 7, Tonali 6, Bennacer 6, Messias 6, Kessie 8, Saelemaekers 7, Giroud 6. Subs: Bakayoko 6, Diaz N/A, Krunic N/A, Kalulu 6 . Minute by minute commentary and full match stats. IMPORTANT MOMENTS 12 – TARGET! EMPOLI 0-1 AC MILAN (Kessie): A well-developed goal gives Milan the lead! Saelemakers puts in another cross that finds Giroud, which loses it to the oncoming Kessie who plants it in the bottom left corner. 18 – GOALS! EMPOLI 1-1 AC MILAN (Bajrami): What an answer! The cross comes from the right and is only half cleared by goalscorer Kessie, only to Bajrami who hiss the ball over the goal and into the bottom right corner. 42 – TARGET! EMPOLI 1-2 AC MILAN (Kessie): It’s a goalkeeper’s nightmare! Kessi gets a low shot away from a tight corner that finds its way through Vicario’s legs! 63 – TARGET! EMPOLI 1-3 AC MILAN (Florenzi): And there is a third! It’s Florenzi from the free kick! The wall breaks as the ball makes its way and settles into the bottom left corner. That can be huge! 69 – TARGET! EMPOLI 1-4 AC MILAN (Hernandez): That could be game over! There’s a call for handball and the VAR will watch, but it’s going to hold up! Hernandez is on the score sheet this time as he stabs home from close range. 84 – TARGET! EMPOLI 2-4 AC MILAN (Pinamonti): Of course not? The loaned Inter Milan scores convincingly, but it’s hard to see that it’s anything but consolation. KEY STAT Franck Kessi scored 14 Serie A goals in 2021: the last Milan midfielder to score that much in one calendar year was Kak in 2008 (15). (opta) wire transfers Atletico plot a juicy exchange deal with Man Utd for Martial – Transfer Notebook 14/12/2021 AT 11:11 a competition Acrobatic Zlatan saves point for Milan at Udinese 11/12/2021 AT 18:44

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurosport.com/football/serie-a/2021-2022/empoli-v-ac-milan-live_sto8680971/story.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos