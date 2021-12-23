NHL players will not compete in Beijing 2022 Olympics

The NHL said the decision was made because the regular season schedule has been disrupted due to increasing COVID-19 cases and an increasing number of games postponed.

“The National Hockey League respects and admires the desire of NHL players to represent their country and participate in a ‘best on best’ tournament,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “That’s why we waited as long as possible to make this decision while exploring all available options to enable our players to compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics. Unfortunately, given the serious disruption to the NHL’s regular season schedule , caused by recent COVID-related events — 50 games have already been postponed to December 23 — Olympic participation is no longer feasible.

“We recognize and appreciate the efforts made by the International Olympic Committee, the International Ice Hockey Federation and the Beijing Organizing Committee to host NHL players, but the current circumstances have made it impossible for us to continue despite everyone’s best efforts. We look forward to participating in the Olympic Games in 2026.”

The NHL and NHL Players’ Association reached an agreement with the IIHF in September that the players would return to the World Cup for the first time since the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and the first best-on-best international tournament since the 2016 Hockey World Cup. Olympics. Toronto.

The NHL had scheduled a hiatus from the February 3-22 regular season to accommodate the Honda NHL All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas and the 2022 Olympics. The All-Star weekend continues as planned through the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on February 4 and the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Game on February 5.

“Our focus and goal has been and must continue to be to responsibly and safely complete the entire NHL regular season and the Stanley Cup Playoffs on time,” said Commissioner Bettman. “Therefore, now that we have strict health protocols in place again, we will start using the available dates during the period from February 6 to 22 (originally intended to allow Olympic participation) to reschedule competitions that have been postponed or may still be postponed. “

Chicago Blackhawks Center Jonathan Toews, who won gold with Canada at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver and at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, said he understood the decision to withdraw from the 2022 Games.

“I think it would have been great for our game if all the NHL players had left,” Toews said on Tuesday. “But from what I hear, and also my personal opinion, the players will put their own health, their own families and the situation of their own clubs as priorities before going to Beijing and some very unpredictable ones. So for me that is the right way to go about it. I think with the mess in our schedule right now, maybe there are ways to rectify that, and it won’t be as crazy as a schedule that late in the year too.”

NHL players competed in five consecutive Olympics from 1998-2014 and did not play in the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang. The NHL position has been that Olympic participation disrupts the season, especially when the Games are not held in North America.

However, the players greatly appreciated returning to the Olympics, and when the NHL/NHLPA Collective Labor Agreement was extended to the 2025-26 season, they agreed to go to the 2022 Beijing and 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics. if they could reach an agreement with the IIHF. But that agreement said the NHL could withdraw from the Olympics if COVID-19 disruptions forced games to be rescheduled during the scheduled hiatus.

“Since the CBA extension was reached 17 months ago, NHL players have been eagerly awaiting their participation in the Winter Olympics,” NHLPA Director Don Fehr said in a statement. “Until recently, we seemed to be on a clear path to get to Beijing. Unfortunately, COVID-19 has intervened, causing dozens of matches to be postponed this month alone. As much as we wish it weren’t, we need to use the Olympic period to reschedule these games Sure the players and hockey fans are quite disappointed But this year playing a full season of 82 games something the pandemic has prevented us since the 2018-19 season to do is very important. We expect NHL players to return to the Olympics in 2026.”

IIHF President Luc Tardif said he was informed by Commissioner Bettman of the decision to withdraw from the Olympics following a meeting between the NHL and the NHLPA.

“While we are disappointed to receive this decision from the NHL and NHLPA, we fully understand the circumstances that forced this action,” Tardif said.

“During discussions with the IOC, [Beijing Organizing Committee for the Olympic Games], NHL and NHLPA, we always worked with the realization that this was a scenario that could happen. It was a shock to see how COVID-19 affected the NHL schedule almost overnight, and we understand that the NHL’s decision is in the best interest of the health and safety of its players.”

After the meeting of the NHL’s board of directors on December 10, Commissioner Bettman was asked about a scenario in which the NHL would withdraw from the 2002 Olympics on its own merits. He replied, “Let’s assume some teams make had big breakouts and that we were basically missing a lot of games that had to be rescheduled and it became clear that we couldn’t reschedule without doing something else including using some of the break.”

There was no deadline for the NHL to withdraw from the Olympics, but NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said there would have been financial costs if it had happened after January 10, 2022.

Pittsburgh Penguins Center Sydney Crosby said Tuesday he was looking forward to his third Olympics after winning a gold medal with Canada in 2010 and 2014. The 34-year-old said he is not sure if this was his last chance to play at the Games.

“It’s hard to wrap your head around it, given that we thought we’d have the chance this time,” Crosby said. “I’ve been lucky enough to be part of two. I definitely feel for the guys who missed countless opportunities. It’s not something where it’s next year or you push it for a few months. These are opportunities and experiences of yours “You don’t get many of those as an athlete. Maybe you only get one. It can just happen that it falls into your window. If it doesn’t work out, that’s a shame.”

Because NHL players are unavailable, national federations fill their rosters for the men’s ice hockey league with players from outside the NHL. John Vanbiesbrouck, US assistant executive director, said on Dec. 14 that the United States would use players from the American Hockey League, European leagues, the NCAA and the player pool for the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang.

“While we are disappointed, we certainly respect the decision of the NHL and the NHLPA,” USA Hockey said in a statement. Either way, we remain excited about the upcoming Winter Olympics and look forward to assembling a team that will give us the best chance of winning a gold medal in Beijing. With the NHL staff we previously announced as part of our management team and the coaching staff no longer available, we will soon be announcing new people to fill those roles. We also expect to be able to announce our final selection in mid-January.”

Blackhawks ahead Patrick Kane, who played for the United States in the 2010 and 2014 Olympics and was included in the U.S. team for 2022, said this was a “difficult situation for everyone”.

“You are thrilled to have the opportunity to represent your country,” Kane said. “Of course I’m 33 now, so you hope you can play as many as you can, but I don’t know if it would have really been a real Olympic experience this year with being in a bubble and all the worries going there.”

