North Otago cricket team – Wikipedia





The North Otago cricket team represents the North Otago region of New Zealand. It competes in the Hawke Cup.[1] The mother body, the North Otago Cricket Association, was founded in 1899. North Otago last held the Hawke Cup in early 2021. The Oamaru Cricket Club is the third oldest cricket club in New Zealand.[citation needed] History [ edit ] The Oamaru Cricket Club was formed in 1864 to cover the growing interest in cricket in the North Otago area. The Oamaru club played many outdoor games in their early years, including games against Australia and England. In 1892 the Waitaki Cricket Association was set up to regulate and manage cricket in the Ashburton, South Canterbury and North Otago areas, but this did not last long as there was no way to keep unity and it had been impossible to set up a club competition. It was a match against South Canterbury in 1896 that got people interested in founding another cricket club in the area, and in 1899 the North Otago Cricket Association had been formed. In February 1956, led by then New Zealand captain and local player John Reid, it played a West Indies team that included Alf Valentine, OG Smith and Sir Garfield Sobers. Since then, North Otago has played in five Hawke Cup challenges (successfully in the last one in 2016) and participated in the Southern Hawke Cup Elimination Series against Southland, Otago Country, South Canterbury and Mid Canterbury. It was a recent holder of the Hawke Cup, beating Manawatu in the final challenge of the 2009-2010 season. To then win it back again during the 2015-2016 season buller by 133 runs with an exceptional performance from Francois Mostert, who took 13 wickets in the match. senior teams [ edit ] Albion (Centennial outer oval)

Oamaru (Centennial Oval)

Valley (Weston Park)

St Kevins College

Union (King George Park)

Waitaki Boys High School

Glenavy (Glenavy domain) References [ edit ]



