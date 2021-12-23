Georgia QB JT Daniels tests positive for COVID-19





Ten days before Georgia plays in the Orange Bowl, quarterback JT Daniels has tested positive for COVID-19, the Athens Banner-Herald confirmed. UGASports.com and Dawgs247 were among those also reporting the news. Georgia Athletics did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday night. Georgia and Michigan play in the National Semifinals of the College Football Playoff on December 31 at 7:30 PM in Miami Gardens in the Orange Bowl. Daniels has served as backup to starter Stetson Bennett since returning from a lat muscle injury that sidelined him for four games. Redshirt freshman Carson Beck is the No. 3 quarterback and true freshman Brock Vandagriff has worked as the Scout team quarterback. The Bulldogs have practiced on campus and are taking a break for the Christmas break before flying to Miami on December 26 and resuming preparations for the game in South Florida. Bennett is 9-1 as a starter with the only loss to Alabama in the SEC championship game. OPINION: Nick Saban keeps Alabama one step ahead – again LAKE:Michigan football team gets boosters before going to Orange Bowl Under the SEC’s COVID-19 policy updated in October, any player with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 must be tested, including those who received the vaccine. Those with symptomatic infection will need to isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms, so when and if Daniels first had symptoms can determine if he would be available for the Michigan game. It is believed that other quarterbacks will be able to continue practicing but will have to be tested. Daniel’s positive test brings a wave of positive COVID-19 cases nationally due to the ommicron variant. Professional sports leagues have suspended games and some college basketball programs have been paused. Texas A&M bowling practices have been shut down due to a COVID-19 outbreak as it prepares for the Gator Bowl, according to the Florida Times-Union. Coach Kirby Smart said last week that Georgia’s director of sports medicine Ron Courson has experienced heightened awareness in recent weeks and days. We have a large part of our team that has been vaccinated and remains diligent to do so. We ask the guys who aren’t to be extra safe. We’ve taken some precautions around the building and to be smart. It’s definitely that time of year, we had a bit of the flu there which made me worry about COVID as well. Here in the last few days we’ve been on top of it and our boys understand that we need to be safe and can’t lose anyone right now. Daniels played in six games this season, starting against Clemson, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. He missed the UAB game in week two due to an oblique injury, but has played behind Bennett since his return against Missouri, Charleston Southern and Georgia Tech.

