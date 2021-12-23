Tennis Australia in the dark on Novak Djokovic, scheduled to play in ATP Cup on New Year’s Day





Tiley said he spoke to 20-time big winner Djokovic and his team last weekend. However, the Serb will not be required to disclose his vaccination status to tennis officials. If Novak shows up at the Australian Open, you’ll either need to be vaccinated or get a medical clearance. [Its] his choice based on his medical condition, it is his choice to remain personal and private as all of us would with any condition we may or may not have. We are not going to force or ask him to disclose that. Tiley confirmed this week that a small number of tennis stars and support staff will receive medical waivers from vaccination, but as of Wednesday, he said no players had announced they had been granted a waiver. The Australian Department of Health is the national body that administers medical exemptions and the recognition of COVID-19 vaccines. But the Australian Border Force, under the Department of Home Affairs, monitors entry requirements into Australia. Said Tiley: Those who would have given him the entry requirement, that is the Border Patrol, will know that as part of your statement to come to Australia, a statement of travel, either you [medical] waiver done by an independent panel here in Victoria of epidemiologists and physicians or there is your vaccine certificate that also needs to be certified. Loading It’s one of those two. It goes in a travel declaration. That is approved by Border Force. All international travelers to Australia are required to make a statement and provide appropriate evidence upon check-in for their departing flight that they are either fully vaccinated or have a medical contraindication to COVID-19 vaccines. The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ATAGI) issued new guidelines last month on the acute serious medical conditions that warrant a temporary medical exemption. ATAGI said the valid reasons for a temporary waiver are: For an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine: inflammatory heart disease within the past three months, eg myocarditis or pericarditis; acute rheumatic fever or acute rheumatic heart disease (ie with active myocardial inflammation); or acute decompensated heart failure. For all COVID-19 vaccines: Acute serious medical condition (eg, having major surgery or hospitalization for a serious illness). Usually these are time-limited conditions (or the medical treatment for them is time-limited). PCR-confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection, where vaccination can be delayed until six months after infection. Vaccination should be delayed for 90 days in people who have received anti-SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibody or convalescent plasma therapy. Any serious adverse reaction attributed to a previous dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with no other cause identified and for which no acceptable alternative vaccine is available. For example, a person under the age of 60 who is contraindicated to use the Pfizer vaccine and whose risks do not outweigh the benefits of receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine will be eligible for a temporary waiver. If the person poses a risk to themselves or others during the vaccination process, they may warrant a temporary exemption from vaccines. This can be a range of individuals with underlying developmental or psychological disorders.

