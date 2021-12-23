Rebel Wilson sparks romantic rumors with Australian tennis player Matt Reid





Rebel Wilson has reportedly found a new man nearly a year after her divorce from entrepreneur Jacob Busch. The Australian actress is reportedly dating tennis star Matt Reid, after spending a lot of time with fellow Aussie in recent months. The Herald Sun reported that they believed the paid people could be more than just friends. Reid, 31, is a Sydney-based tennis player who is ranked 98th in the world. Earlier this month, Wilson took Reid as her guest at the AACTA Awards in Sydney. Reid and Wilson were joined by her boyfriend Bachelor star Brittany Hockley, who is dating tennis player Jordan Thompson, and producer Sam Kennedy, while the group was photographed arm in arm at the Sydney Opera House. All four shared the photo on Instagram, but Wilson’s response to Reids’ post was arguably the biggest giveaway of a romance, with her commentary featuring four flame emojis. The Pitch Perfect star has openly confirmed that she has been looking for love since her split from her millionaire and entrepreneur Jacob Busch in February. Camera icon Rebel Wilson is reportedly dating again. Credit: Instagram The 40-year-old actress gave the first hint that things were on the rocks in an Instagram post, just over four months after their relationship was first reported. In addition to a photo of her looking worried, the actor called herself a single girl. She captioned the snap: Lots on my mind…aghhhhhh…#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl! (sic) A source close to the star then confirmed the news to Page Six, saying the relationship was just running out of steam. Wilson and Busch were last photographed together during the 2020 Christmas break when they were on vacation together. They confirmed their romance at the Prince Alberts Planetary Health Gala together in Monaco a few months earlier. When their relationship was first revealed, it was reported that the couple helped each other on their health journeys as they were both trying to lose weight. But the pair seem to have stayed on good terms, with Busch gushing over Rebel after her split. Busch responded with flaming emojis to a photo of her lounging on a yacht in her swimsuit. Since then, she has made it clear that she is looking for love. I’m someone who is established in my career, so I’m definitely looking for love, but it has to be the right person, she told The Sun. I definitely found some great people, it just hasn’t been quite right. I’m still on the hunt.

