Latest Chicago Blackhawks News, 2021 NHL Regular Season News: 12-22-21
This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.
BLACKHAWKS
Blackhawks Bits: NHL Players Reportedly Out of the Olympics; United Center Requiring Vaccines (SCH) (Sun-Times)
Musings on Madison, Episode 74 Overtime Result and Pandemic Protocols (SCH)
Blackhawks respond to NHL’s COVID-19 shutdown (Stand)
NHL, NHLPA agree to pause the season from December 22 to December 25 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Stand) (ESPN)
Derek King enters decisive 2nd phase of Blackhawks coaching tenure (Sun-Times)
Monday Morning Blackhawks Report: What Would It Take To Get Back In The Playoff Hunt? (The Athletic)
Blackhawks Bits: Slavin, Mitchell sent to Rockford; Connolly four-game suspension (SCH) (Stand)
Kurtis Gabriel will be given every opportunity to earn a regular role at Blackhawks (Sun-Times)
Blackhawks goalkeeper Drew Commesso is ready for his world juniors moment with Team USA (The Athletic)
SUMMARY: Stars 4, Blackhawks 3 (SCH) (big D. to defend) (Sun-Times) (Stand) (The Athletic)
SUMMARY: Predators 3, Blackhawks 2 (SCH) (On the front) (Sun-Times) (Stand) (The Athletic)
Olympics just one concern for Blackhawks as COVID-19 rips through NHL (Sun-Times)
Musings on Madison, Episode 73 Live from Madison Street (SCH)
Seravalli: Blackhawks are out of the box leadership analysis (Daily face off)
Blackhawks maintain a consistent top pair with Seth Jones, Calvin de Haan (Sun-Times)
SUMMARY: Blackhawks 5, Capitals 4 (SCH) (Japers Rink) (Stand) (Sun-Times)
Blackhawks settle with Kyle Beach (SCH) (Stand) (Sun-Times) (The Athletic)
CENTRAL DEPARTMENT
Report: Predators shut down until after Christmas break (On the front)
Avalanche shut down after COVID outbreak (Mile high hockey)
Paul Maurice resigned and that is not a sign against him (Arctic Ice Hockey)
Hurricanes-Wild postponed due to COVID-19 (NHL)
Khudobin posted to waivers by Stars (NHL)
Wheeler weeks out for Jets with knee injury (NHL)
Blues puts Perron on retroactive LTIR, among other roster moves (St. Louis game time)
Coyotes pose no threat to relocate, says Bettman (ESPN)
NHL
SUMMARY: Lightning 4, Golden Knights 3 (NHL)
NHL begins intermission with 50 games postponed (NHL)
NHL postpones all cross-border games this week, while the red wings will be the 6th team to be told to halt operations during COVID-19 outbreaks (AP)
Lazerus: Is the NHL doing enough to stop the spread with the increased COVID-19 protocols? What’s next? (The Athletic)
Ontario lowers capacity limits at sporting events (TSN)
Latest updates on the NHL and COVID-19: Postponement, protocols, the Olympics and more (ESPN)
Flames has postponed fourth game (NHL)
Bergeron, Marchand in the COVID-19 protocol (NHL)
Fabbri signs 3-year contract with red wings (NHL)
Edler placed on injured reserve by Kings (NHL)
HOCKEY WORLD
USA-Canada women’s hockey My Why Tour game canceled (The Athletic)
NHL players discuss the Olympics Are they still on board, or is it too big a risk to take? (The Athletic)
McDavid: Olympic COVID protocols troubling (ESPN)
Canada announces World Juniors roster (NHL)
Women’s Hockey Finally Comes to the EA Sports NHL Franchise (the ice garden)
Canada will close its border to unvaccinated professional amateur athletes on January 15 (TSN)
