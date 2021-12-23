Sports
2022 World Junior Championships Group A preview
The Montreal Canadiens defender said the loss is still being felt by more than himself, striker Cole Perfetti (Winnipeg Jets) and goalkeeper Dylan Garand (New York Rangers).
“Just unfinished business for the team,” Guhle said. “When you play at home there is a lot of pressure when you play for Team Canada. You are expected to win. I think the boys know that. The boys are craving a gold medal this year.”
Guhle scored three points (two goals, one assist) and averaged 15:53 ice time in seven games, fourth among Canadian defenders. He will probably get a bigger role this year.
Since the 2021 WJC, Guhle has played three games for Montreal’s American Hockey League affiliate Laval, and after playing in three preseason games this season, he was one of the last players in the Canadiens training camp.
He said he feels that professional experience on and off the ice has made him a better player entering his second WJC.
“I just think maturity, a little bit of confidence,” Guhle said. “I think the puck movement skills have improved a little bit just from watching other guys play, being at a higher level with other guys and playing pro hockey. I think that’s improved a bit. I think it’s just about maturity. A year is quite big in this age group.”
The 2022 WJC is scheduled to take place from December 26 to January 5 in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta.
Canada plays its preliminary round matches in Group A at Rogers Place in Edmonton, along with Finland, the Czech Republic, Germany and Austria. Group B consists of the United States, Russia, Sweden, Slovakia and Austria and plays preliminary round matches at Peavey Mart Centrium in Red Deer.
The top four teams in each group will play in the quarter-finals on January 2. The semi-finals are scheduled for January 4, and the championship and third-place matches are scheduled for January 5.
Here’s a breakdown of each Group A team, in the predicted order of finish:
Canada
Coach: Dave Cameron
2022 NHL Draft Watch: Shane Wright, F, Kingston, OHL; Brett Brochu, G, London, OHL
Scheme: December 26, Czech Republic (7:00 PM ET); Dec 28, Austria (7:00 p.m. ET); December 29, Germany (7:00 PM ET); December 31, Finland (7:00 p.m. ET)
Outlook: Canada is filled with dynamic attacking players, complemented by forwards Dylan Guenther (Arizona Coyotes), Kent Johnson (Columbus Blue Jackets) and Perfetti. 1 pick from the 2022 NHL Draft with an all-around skills that has been compared to Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron. There’s also forward Connor Bedard, the seventh 16-year-old selected to play for Canada in the World Juniors, joining a roster that includes Wayne Gretzky, Sydney Crosby and Connor McDavid, and which has a history of dominating older competition; he scored 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in seven games as a 15-year-old in the 2021 IIHF Under-18 World Championship. The defense includes a potentially dominant top pair in Guhle and Owen Power (Buffalo Sabres), and goalkeeper Sebastian Cossa (Detroit Red Wings) is a 6-foot-6 wall behind them. Canada is favorite to win Group A and its second championship in three years.
Finland
Coach: Antti Pennanen
2022 NHL Draft Watch: Joakim Kemell, F, JYP, FIN; Brad Lambert, F, JYP, FIN
Scheme: December 26, Germany (2:00 p.m. ET); December 27, Austria (2pm ET); December 29, Czech Republic (2:00 p.m. ET); December 31, Canada (7 p.m. ET)
OutlookFinland will be led by its defenders, led by Topi Niemela (Toronto Maple Leafs), voted best in position at the 2021 WJC after scoring eight points (two goals, six assists) in seven games and helping Finland to become to finish third. For scoring, Finland could look to Kemell (5-11, 171), an A-rated striker in the NHL Central Scouting players’ list to look to for the 2022 draft who has scored 18 points (12 goals, six assists) in 21 games for JYP in Liiga, the highest professional league in Finland. Roni Hirvonen (Toronto Maple Leafs), Roby Jarventie (Ottawa Senators) and Brad Lambert (2022 draft eligibility) also return as Finland looks set to win for the first time since 2019.
Czech Republic
Coach: Karel Mlejnek
2022 NHL Draft Watch: David Jiricek, D, Plzen, CZREP; Jiri Kulich, F, Karlovy Vary, CZREP
Scheme: Dec. 26, Canada (7 p.m. ET); Dec. 27, Germany (19:00 ET); Dec. 29, Finland (2pm ET); Dec. 30, Austria (4:30 PM ET)
Outlook: The group of defenders could be a strength under the leadership of David Jiricek (6-3, 189), an A-rated player in the Central Scouting roster who plays in the top professional league in the Czech Republic. He scored two points (one goal, one assist) and averaged 16:11 ice time in five games at the 2021 WJC and will be joined by Stanislav Svozil (Tampa Bay Lightning) and Michael Krutil (Chicago Blackhawks) from the 2021 group of defenders . Strikers Jan Mysak (Montreal Canadiens), captain of the 2021 team, and Pavel Novak (Minnesota Wild) will be counted on to deliver the attack. Mysak leads Hamilton of the Ontario Hockey League with 17 goals in 24 games; Novak leads Kelowna of the Western Hockey League with 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) in 24 games.
Germany
Coach: Tobias Abstreiter
2022 NHL Draft Watch: Florian Elias, F, Mannheim, GER; Yannik Burghart, F, Kaufbeuren, GER-2
Scheme: Dec 26, Finland (2:00 p.m. ET); December 27, Czech Republic (7:00 p.m. ET); December 29, Canada (7 p.m. ET); December 31, Austria (2:00 PM ET)
Outlook: Germany will struggle to match sixth place at the 2021 WJC without the top qualifying players, forwards Tim Stutzle (Ottawa Senators), JJ Peterka (Buffalo Sabres) and Lukas Reichel (Blackhawks). Elias, who played at the top with Stutzle and Peterka last year, will be heavily counted on. Another player who can give offense is Burghart, who scored 14 goals in 12 games in the German junior league. Goalkeeper Florian Bugl (2022 draft-eligible), who helped Germany win against Slovakia and Switzerland at the 2021 WJC, will return but will be pushed for the runway by Nikita Quapp (Carolina Hurricanes).
Austria
Coach: Marco Pewal
2022 NHL Draft Watch: Marco Kasper, F, Rogle (SWE); Vinzenz Rohrer, F, Ottawa (OHL)
Scheme: Dec 27, Finland (2pm ET); Dec 28, Canada (7:00 p.m. ET); December 30, Czech Republic (4:30 PM ET); December 31, Germany (2:00 PM ET)
Outlook: Austria finished 10th at the 2021 WJC and returns looking for its first win in its fifth tournament appearance (0-17). It won’t be easy against his league in the preliminary round, but it should be able to score more than the only goal it had in four games last year. Kasper (6-1, 183) is a 2022 Draft A forward who has scored six points (two goals, four assists) in 24 appearances for Rogle in the Swedish Hockey League. He had one assist in four games as a 16-year-old at the 2021 WJC and is one of 10 returning players. Among them is forward Senna Peeters (2022 draft eligibility), who scored Austria’s only goal and will play in the WJC for the third time. The 19-year-old scored 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 26 games for Halifax of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.
