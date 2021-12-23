Cricket: Black Caps coach Gary Stead explains why Ajaz Patel was dropped for Bangladesh test

Ajaz Patel has been dropped for the Black Caps’ upcoming test against Bangladesh. Photo / Photo Sport

The Black Caps plan to play a spinner in the first Test against Bangladesh at Mount Maunganui, just not the man who took 10 wickets in his last appearance.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead

indicated that all-rounder Rachin Ravindra would be given the start for the Test which starts on New Years Day, with Patel missing the squad despite being only the third man to take a phenomenal 10 wickets in an innings in Bombay in his final Test.

The reason offered is the balance of the XI with Ravindra hitting number 7, it gives the Black Caps the right stroke depth, as opposed to a long tail that starts with Kyle Jamieson in seventh and Tim Southee in eighth.

Stead proved that this is an unsavory option for the selectors when discussing Patel’s omission.

“Which of the four quicks are you going to drop so it’s better than?” Stead rhetorically asked, when the answer would instead be to drop Ravindra and put Patel in an elongated tail.

But with that off the table, Patel’s chances of making a test crew in New Zealand are drastically narrowing, and Stead acknowledged it was a tough decision.

“If you look at the reality of spin bowlers in New Zealand over the last four or five years, there haven’t been many of them taking truckloads of wickets. That’s not necessarily the spinners’ fault, but it shows the power of where we’re at with our pace bowling unit.

“The main message that went to Ajaz is that in New Zealand conditions we think our four seamen are the way we most likely will go, and so the role they would play is not the one they would play in Asia.

“Ajaz is of course disappointed, but I think he was also realistic that he understood that this was a possibility. That shows that he has a very good self-awareness and understanding.”

With the Black Caps undefeated in their last 17 tests at home, it’s hard to argue that the seam-first approach isn’t a winning strategy, and Stead claims it’s even more of an advantage against Bangladesh.

“We’ve shown success in the way we’ve handled it in the past, and we think it’s the right way to continue in these two tests, especially against Bangladesh, who are probably more comfortable with the playing spin bowling.”

However, with Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval supplying 11 wickets to spinners in the two tests at the venue, including five to the also dropped Mitchell Santner averaging 27.2, spin will still be on the agenda for the black caps.

“It’s not like we’re saying ‘hey, there’s no chance we’re playing a spinner,'” Stead explained. “Given the history of Mount Maunganui, I’d be surprised if Rachin isn’t part of that starting eleven.”

With Colin de Grandhomme also not selected in the squad due to the dominance of the four Seamers Jamieson, Southee, Neil Wagner and Trent Boult, there is a lot of pressure being put on the quartet to fire, with Stead hoping the Bay Oval wicket will take them helps with early bounce and wear before it deteriorates.

“If our four quicks do the job and the role we want, then I hope we’re in a position where we really dominate the test before it gets too late.”

The only starting XI position still up for debate is Tom Latham’s opening partner, with Devon Conway having to endure a two-day New Zealand XI warm-up match against Bangladesh to prove his fitness.

Stead noted that there is still debate as to whether Conway or Will Young would open, but indicated that Conway would likely get the wink, with Young dropping to number 3.

Black Caps’ probable XI for the first test

Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.