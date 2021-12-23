Utah soccer cornerbacks vs. Ohio State wide receivers will be the most important match-up

(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes cornerback Clark Phillips III (8) makes an interception late in the fourth quarter as the University of Utah hosts Washington State, NCAA football in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 25, 2021.

There is one match-up in particular that could determine the outcome of this year’s Rose Bowl between the University of Utah and the state of Ohio.

The Buckeyes have one of the most prolific passes of college footballs.

And that has the full attention of young secondary Utahs.

When we found out we were going to face Ohio State, everyone in the room got excited, Utes cornerbacks coach Sharrieff Shah said after practice on Wednesday. Playing good receivers is what we do all year round.

Ohio sophomore freshman Jaxon Smith-Njigba has 1,259 receiving yards, Garrett Wilson has 1,058, and Chris Olave is 64 yards shy of joining them in the 1,000-yard club. The man who threw the ball to them this season, quarterback CJ Stroud, finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

The young Utes of high school helped Utah finish third in the Pac-12 and 24th nationally in passing yards allowed at just 195.3 per game.

That said, these Buckeye receivers and this Buckeye quarterback is a different situation from anything Utah has been through this season.

USC star and Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year Drake London was a pretty good receiver, we play good receivers, we just don’t play three at a time, Shah said. This is a unique challenge for us, but no one is holding back, we just got more excited.

And the depth of the Shah’s group has never been so thin. Clark Phillips III mans an outer corner back spot, Malone Mataele is mainly the nickel, and there is a huge question mark in that other outer spot. JT Broughton lost the season on September 11 at BYU. Faybian Marks, who had played well in place of Broughton, suffered a season-end injury in Arizona on November 13. His replacement, Zemaiah Vaughn, left the Pac-12 Championship game on December 3 with an injury and had season-ending surgery.

Potentially more than any other matchup, this one could decide arguably the greatest game in Utah football history: Ohio States’ nail receivers vs. the thin secondary Utahs.

The matchup isn’t exactly cut and dry, though.

Without addressing specific positional needs, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham indicated earlier this month that switching one or two players to the secondary was an option to provide some depth, but no decisions had been made yet.

On Wednesday, Shah seemed to recede.

As for switching positions, I only have the people in my room who have been in my room, Shah said. We have not asked anyone to change position at this time. We’ve asked people to do more, but we haven’t asked anyone to change their position. We pressured our kids who are here to know a little more. My nickel must play outside corner, safety must be able to play the nickel. That’s the big thing now.

Regardless of what Shah said, someone will have to play that second cornerback spot, and none of the options currently in his room have extensive playing experience in that position. Not Caine Savage (eight games in 2021 in special teams), not LaCarea Pleasant-Johnson (six games in 2021, mainly in special teams), none of the other cornerbacks on the roster eligible for freshmen.

Objectively, the lack of experienced options gives credence to the idea that a player from outside the cornerbacks room could still change positions, perhaps even in the Rose Bowl if Whittingham, Shah and defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley make that call.

On the Ohio state side, Smith-Njigba as a sophomore is not eligible for NFL draft and is expected to play. However, Wilson and Olave are draft-eligible, so their willingness to play in anything other than the College Football Playoff has been questioned in recent weeks.

It’s not the norm in college football, but a growing trend in recent years has caused players eligible to skip draft bowl games to prepare for the NFL Combine and their respective pro days. The most glaring example so far in this cycle is the two biggest stars in the Peach Bowl, Heisman finalist quarterback Kenny Pickett of Pitt and Michigan State chasing Kenneth Walker III who opted out earlier this month.

For what it’s worth, ESPN NFL draft guru Mel Kiper currently has Wilson projected as the number 16 overall pick and Olave at number 22.