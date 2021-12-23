Sports
Classic YouTube in 2021: Raducanus Glory and Cavendish’s Comeback | Sport
1) The best moment for British sport in 2021? It is very likely that Emma Raducanu wins the US Open, becoming the first qualifier to capture a Grand Slam title. That’s with apologies to Mark Cavendish, who came back from nearly stopping racing to win four stages in the Tour de France and the green jersey and, along with Eddy Merckx, won the winner of most stages in Le Tour, where the GC winner was the irresistible Tadej Pogacar. At the Tokyo Olympics, Team GB won no less than 65 medals, finish fourth in the medal standings,
2) The Olympic Games social team kindly put together a 10-minute clip of some of the best moments of Tokyo 2020. here the opening ceremony, and the closing ceremony too, both of which take place in front of an empty Olympic Stadium. For the host country maybe the skateboarding for women was the highlight, with two 13-year-old medalists and also a 16-year-old. And world records in both the gentlemen and the women’s 400m hurdles final by Karsten Warholm and Sydney McLaughlin.
3) What a tournament, don’t mention the final. These are all 142 goals scored at Euro 2020, a shorter one selection of the best strokes and here UEFA Official Review Film. Also the best saves, including Jordan Pickford of England and Gianluigi Donnarumma of Italy. How did Croydon Boxpark react to England crushing Ukraine in the quarter-finals? Not as wild as the Italians celebrated winning everything.
4) It was Rachael Blackmore’s year in National Hunt racing and became the first woman to ride a Grand National winner on Minella Times. She also dominated the Cheltenham Festival behind closed doors when she drove in the winner the champion hurdle on honeysuckle as one of the six winners of the week, making her its lead jockey. She had to settle for second place on A plus for Minella Indo, ridden by Jack Kennedy. Blackmore certainly wasn’t the only female jockey to have success with Bryony Frost drive Greaneteen up to two wins at Sandown.
5) This 247ft frisbee birdie was incredible, as the commentator says. Kevin Jones will see that effort from 247 feet and rise to an incredible 530 feet. Jordan Cox of Kent shows some serious skill and composure fielding at the border on Vitality Blast final day. About Australia won their first-ever T20 World Cup in beating New Zealand in Dubai.
6) It’s been a great year for viral clips from our wonderful sports stable world, from a cricket bat launched at a teammate, a Bolivian mid-match whirlwind, a surfing odyssey, classic sh!thousery and some badminton frenzy.
7) Saving the best until last? New Orleans Pelicans Devonte Graham hits 61-foot shot at buzzer to defeat Oklahoma City Thunder. Or how about a nine-darter finish by William Borland at Ally Pally?
