On Campus: Top NHL Prospects to Watch in NCAA Holiday Tournaments

The week after Christmas is the NCAA holiday tournament, a tradition on the hockey calendar with NHL draws and some intriguing free agents.

Two of the three tournaments played next week have long histories: The Great Lakes Invitational began in 1965 and the Ledyard Bank Classic in 1978.

The GLI, as it is known, will include Michigan State, Michigan, Michigan Tech, and Western Michigan. The games will be played on December 30 and 31 in Michigan and Michigan State.

On December 30 and 31, Boston College, New Hampshire and Mercyhurst will compete in the Ledyard Bank Classic at the Thompson Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire, as well as the host school, Dartmouth.

The new tournament this year is the Holiday Face-Off at Forum in Milwaukee on December 28 and 29, featuring Wisconsin, Providence, Bowling Green and Yale.

Here are 10 players to watch (in alphabetical order):

Ronnie Attard, D, West Michigan

Attard (6-foot-3, 208 pounds) has a great chance and doesn’t hesitate to use it. The 22-year-old leads all NCAA defenders with 60 shots and scored 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) in 18 games.

As a junior, he was selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the third round (No. 72) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

John Beecher, C, Michigan

A gifted skater, Beecher (6-3, 210) is one of 12 NHL picks on Michigan’s roster. A junior, he was taken by the Boston Bruins with the No. 30 pick in the 2019 draft.

After being sidelined for the first month of the season with injury, the 20-year-old scored four points (two goals, two assists) in 12 games.

Brendan Brisson, RW, Michigan

A dynamic offensive player, Brisson (5-11, 179) was captured by the Vegas Golden Knights as the number 29 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.

The 20-year-old sophomore has scored 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) in 20 games this season.

His father is the prominent player agent Pat Brisson, who represents centers Sydney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Nathan McKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche and Jack Eichel including the Vegas Golden Knights.

Michael Callahan, D, Providence

A three-year captain in Providence, Callahan (6-2, 197) stands firmly on each end of the ice.

He scored 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 21 games.

The 22-year-old senior was selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the fifth round (No. 142) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

Corson Ceulemans, D, Wisconsin

A mobile offensive defender, Ceulemans (6-2, 198) is second to Wisconsin with 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 15 games.

In his most recent NCAA game, the 18-year-old freshman had a goal and two assists in a 5-4 overtime loss to Penn State on Dec. 11.

He was chosen by the Columbus Blue Jackets as the number 25 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Parker Ford, C, Providence

An unwritten junior, Ford (5-9, 180) will be highly sought after by NHL teams if he chooses to drop out of school after this season.

The 21-year-old, who has played in all situations, has scored 18 points (10 goals, eight assists) in 21 games and won 60.9 percent of his face-offs.

Jack McBain, C, Boston College

Centering BC’s first line, McBain (6-3, 201) brings a physical dimension.

The 21-year-old senior is the team leader with 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 16 games, and had already posted a career high in goals after scoring six in each of his first three seasons.

He was selected by the Minnesota Wild in the third round (No. 63) of the 2018 draft.

Marc McLaughlin, C, Boston College

McLaughlin (6-0, 202) is a strong two-way center who was voted Hockey East’s best defensive forward last season. He is expected to get some NHL contract offers for free players once his senior season is over.

The 22-year-old, a two-time team captain, has scored 17 points (12 goals, five assists) in 16 games. His goal overall is a career high.

Erik Portillo, G, Michigan

Portillo was the USHL Goaltender of the Year and a first-team All-Star for Dubuque in 2019-20. The 21-year-old sophomore is 14-5-0 with an average of 2.50 goals conceded, a save percentage of 0.913 and one shutout in 20 games for Michigan this season.

Portillo (6-6, 218) was selected by the Buffalo Sabers in the third round (No. 67) of the 2019 draft.

Drew Warrad, RW, West Michigan

Warrad is one of the feel-good stories of the season.

The 24-year-old briefly retired from hockey after his obligations to Clarkson and Niagara fell through several years ago, but has made his mark as a senior at Western Michigan.

Warrad (6-2, 186) has never been drafted and is tied for second in the country with 27 points (five goals, 22 assists) in 18 games.