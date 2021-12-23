Day-night cricket offers no respite for England’s beleaguered captain in Australia

Last week I left a question about why anyone would want to lead a cricket team? This was in the context of the complexity and demands of the job regardless of the level of cricket being played.

At the international level, the spotlight is permanently on the captaincy by the media and followers of the game.

After the recent conclusion of the second test match between Australia and England, it was not difficult to know which of the two captains could answer the question positively.

As discussed in previous columns, the Australia captain in this match was a previous captain who was banned from the role in 2018 for his involvement in a foul with the ball. His reintegration into the leadership team, as vice-captain, was accomplished. for the first game of this Ashes series, when his successor as captain stepped down in 2018 following his own foul.

Then the new captain tested positive for COVID-19 before the first game after eating out. As a result, he had to isolate and withdraw from the second game, paving the way for the vice-captain and former captain to assume full leadership three years and nine months after they were removed.

It would be hard not to imagine his sense of elation as a comprehensive victory over England was sealed in the final session of the final and fifth day of the match, despite some belated resistance from England’s lower order. The rewards of captaincy would have been obvious.

In the camp in England there were very conflicting feelings. His captain Joe Root faced the most criticism and in turn blamed his bowlers for not bowling the correct lengths in the circumstances. Public reprimand of this nature is uncommon and unlikely to be a good fit for the bowlers. It also indicates tensions within the camp. These seem to be addressed by a round of frank discussions.

A former Australian captain said: If you can’t influence your bowlers what height to bowl, what are you doing on the field? Australian cricketers, past and present, are never slow to work out the weaknesses and tribulations of their English counterparts. There is an abundance of current material. Englands captain’s decision to hit first in difficult conditions in the first Test, coupled with selection deemed flawed by many observers, set the tone for the series. It will take a significant performance improvement for England to reach parity with Australia.

Criticism of England’s bowlers by Root and a statement from the coach listed with the original team selections indicate a siege mentality. It may also reflect deep disappointment at how match conditions in Adelaide did not work in England’s favour. The match was a day-night match, played with a pink ball.

The first day-night match was played in Adelaide between Australia and New Zealand at the end of November 2015. Since then, a further 15 have been played, of which Australia has won and won eight. The Australian authorities are enthusiastic about the format as long, warm nights on the coast are suitable for attracting spectators to an evening of cricket.

In the beginning there was a problem with which type of ball was most suitable. The cue ball, used in 20- and 50-overs limited-duration cricket, would deteriorate too much before a new one came after 80 overs, while it would be difficult to distinguish it from white attire. The visibility of the traditional red ball was not good enough under lighting. The search for a ball color that would provide acceptable levels of visibility and durability involved experimenting with orange and yellow before deciding on pink.

Still, there were concerns, especially from Indian players and authorities. These focused on the visibility of the ball under lights against bowlers at an extreme pace, the extra coating that allows the ball to swing in the air more than a red ball and, in certain locations, evening dew can make the ball’s grip. ball more difficult, especially for spinners.

There are variations in performance in some of the matches. India, for example, was knocked out for 36 by Australia. Notably, none of the men’s day-night tests ended in a tie, and conditions are more challenging for batters.

For example, there were high expectations for England in Adelaide. Australia’s captain and fastest bowler were missing, courtesy of COVID-19, another fast bowler was missing due to injury, two of the fast bowlers in play provided side strains and another, with only two Tests to his name , returned from shoulder rehabilitation after three years. On the England side, both experienced seam bowlers, left out for the first Test, were singled out for conditions deemed favorable to them.

In the event, Australias battle lineup proved more than up to the task. This was not the case for England’s fragile disposition. Root is one of the best of his generation, but even he can’t paint over all the cracks. There are signs that the pressure is beginning to weigh on him. The third Test starts in Melbourne on Dec 26. and, unless Englands batters can improve, the prospect of a 5-0 series defeat that seemed unlikely three weeks ago looms large.

Until 2000, only one Ashes series, in 1920-21, had ended 5-0. This was to Australia on home soil. Over the past 21 years in Australia, the home side have won two series 5-0 and one 4-0, with England’s only win in 2010-11. This time, Australia has turned from a captaincy crisis, a lack of Test-match cricket and doubts about the form of its core batting, to near-complete control of the series. The crisis has been transferred to England. The captain may ask, why me?