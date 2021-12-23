Borna Coric and Denis Shapovalov first tennis stars to land in Australia





The charter flights for inbound tennis stars organized by Tennis Australia won’t arrive until next week, but some players are already there.

International tennis stars are already arriving in Australia for the first charter flights of players and support staff next week. Croatia’s former number 12, Borna Coric, is said to be the first player to land in the country, while Canadian sensation Denis Shapovalov landed on Thursday. Coric has not played since undergoing shoulder surgery in May, while Shapovalov took part in the Mubadala World Tennis Championships in Abu Dhabi this month, beating Rafael Nadal. Shapovalov, who ranks 14th in the world, will play in the ATP Cup in Sydney, as Canada’s campaign kicks off against the United States on January 2. Top-10 stars Nadal and Ons Jabeur and Olympic champion Belinda Bencic all played in the Abu Dhabi exhibition event and tested positive for Covid-19 – but Shapovalov avoided that fate. Australian Open rules state that all players and support staff must have a negative PCR test in the 72 hours before flying to Melbourne or Sydney. They must also be tested on arrival and go into isolation until a negative result is confirmed, proof of which is required to gain tournament accreditation. Tennis Australia chief executive Craig Tiley said all players competing in Melbourne would stay in Crown accommodation. “This is going to be one of, if not the safest place in the world in January because of that rigorous process everyone went through to get here at the police station,” Tiley said. “All players are staying in the same accommodation so we have a minimized risk environment at the Crown and they will stay there as a group. “There will be on-site testing, we will manage their movements and they will get into the cars directly. “So in 2021 we were about protecting the community from the players, who came from environments that had been ravaged by the virus and we didn’t have it. “In 2022, it’s about preventing the players and our customers on the ground from getting Omicron or a variant of the virus.” Simona Halep and top 10 men Matteo Berrettini – the boyfriend of Australian Ajla Tomljanovic – and Casper Ruud will arrive on Monday, for the first charter flight on Tuesday. Some players and their support staff may not fly in until January if they only compete in the Australian Open and none of the introductory events. Tiley said coordinating this year’s events was “10 times harder” than the stressful and complicated 2021 edition. “We’ve only brought in 1000 people in 2021 and we’re bringing in 3300 players and their staff (around this time),” he said. “We have qualifiers (which were held abroad this year), juniors and wheelchairs, so this was more difficult. “But this is a Melbourne, a Victorian, an Australian attempt. We want to bring Australia back in a big way and… hopefully in January we can be really proud, as Australians, that they’ve all been vaccinated.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news.com.au/sport/tennis/australian-open-2022-tennis-stars-borna-coric-and-denis-shapovalov-the-first-players-to-land-in-the-country/news-story/6449a4627b231283c0f1981a5112e46d The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos