Field Hockey All-Stars: Ellie Dann guides Auburn into new season | Secondary school





Ellie Dann was in sixth grade when her physical education teacher, Rebecca Colella, suggested she play hockey. Despite having no background in the sport, Dann bought the necessary equipment that summer and tried out the sport. “It was an experiment,” Dann said. “When I first got on the pitch I was a little nervous because it was so new. Unlike other sports I’ve tried in the past, no one in my family had played before. “Once I started playing and got into it, it felt so natural.” About Ellie Dann Statistics 2021: 11 goals, 3 assists Career: 18 goals, 6 assists awards 3x Salt City Athletic Conference First-Team selection (2019, 2020, 2021) 3x NYS Scholar Athlete (2019, 2020, 2021) Section III All-Star (2021) Dann later promoted to the varsity level as a high school sophomore in the fall of 2019. That season, now as a central midfielder, she helped the Maroons finish with a respectable 6-8 record during the regular season earning a berth in sectional . People also read… The following season in 2020, the Maroons won just one game in eight appearances. “It was really motivating for us,” Dann said. Auburn’s turnaround was evident early in the 2021 season. The Maroons won every one of their games in the Cayuga County Field Hockey Tournament, ending what had become an annual tradition of bowing to programs like Port Byron or Weedsport. The Maroons took victories in their first five games of the season and won eight of their first nine. Auburn finished with a 10-5 record, eventually falling to eventual section runner-up Fayetteville-Manlius in the section quarterfinals. “It was inspiring because we were used to that pattern,” Dann said. “Weedsport (which didn’t compete in the 2021 tournament) has such a strong schedule, but we know what we wanted. We made winning that tournament our pre-season goal and when the time came, we made our plan It set the tone for the whole season, and I think one of the main reasons we performed so well was because of our attitude from the start.” While Dann is a capable goalscorer, finishing with 11 goals in her final season, her game isn’t based entirely on attacking. What stands out from Maroons coach Sarah Pitcher is Dann’s leadership ability. “Ellie’s passion and dedication is evident during practice and matches with her stick skills and knowledge of the game,” said Pitcher. “As one of the leaders of our team this year, what really stands out to me is Ellie’s positivity and inclusivity of all team members. “When you have someone like Ellie Dann on your team, who embodies the idea of ​​teamwork day in and day out, everyone can achieve more.” Dann actually started her hockey career as a defenseman during high school. She didn’t make the transition to midfield until high school and the change of position allowed her to impress in all areas of the field. “I definitely preferred midfield because it’s a mix of attack and defense,” Dann said. “I had the chance to discover how I play with others. I was also able to play more aggressively and shoot the ball, which I liked.” Hockey is Dann’s only sport and she plays it all year round. Now that the high school season is over, she spends the winter months at the Syracuse Field Hockey Club, which has players with the intention of playing collegiate. Dann hasn’t made her own college decision yet, but has attended universities like RIT, St. John Fisher, St. Lawrence, and Villanova. Inspired by a class she took in sophomore year Human Body Systems, Dann plans to study neuroscience at university and continue her hockey career on a club team. Her final decision, she expects, will come in March. Until then, she can look back on a versatile career with the Maroons. “Something I would say I was proud of was that we were a very authentic team,” Dann said. “We could really trust each other and I feel like we represented our program with a lot of pride. Our personalities matched so well on the pitch and the people saw it. That’s why we performed the way we did.” Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz. Weekly direct to your inbox!

