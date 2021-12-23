Sachin, Bopathi double barrel puts TN in sight of victory – The New Indian Express





Through Express News Service CHENNAI: Undefeated double centuries by B Sachin (218 nr; 402b, 21×4, 2×6) and M Bopathi Vaishna Kumar (219 nr; (241b, 30×4, 2×6) enabled Tamil nadu to declare 580 for 2 in 142 overs against Himachal Pradesh on the third day of the BCCI- Cooch Behar trophy Under-19 match in Surat The duo’s effort helped tamil Nadu gain a 410-run lead Sachin and Bhoopathi racked up an unbeaten 376 runs in 73.4 overs for third wicket In response, Himachal was 265 for 6 in 72 overs in their second essay at punches and stare at defeat. Short scores: Himachal Pradesh 170 and 265/6 in 72 ovs (Raghav 64, Vaibhav 65 batting, B Aaditya 3/97) vs Tamil Nadu 580/2 drops in 142 ovs (R Vimal 92, B Sachin 218 no, M Bopathi 219 New). Manush shocks Sanil

Manush Shah of Gujarat defeated top-seed Sanil Shetty of PSPB 8-11, 11-8, 8-11, 13-11, 7-11, 12-10, 11-7 in the men’s quarter-finals of the UTT National Ranking southern zone Table Tennis Championship at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Puducherry. Results: (Quarter-final): Men: Manush Shah (Guj) bt Sanil Shetty (PSPB) 8-11, 11-8, 8-11, 13-11, 7-11, 12-10, 11-7; Anirban Ghosh (RSPB) with Anthony Amalraj (PSPB) 11-9, 9-11, 5-11, 11-7, 11-6, 2-11, 11-3; Harmeet Desai (Guj) bt Jeet Chandra (AAI) 11-9, 11-13, 11-9, 11-5, 11-7; Shubh Goel (Del) bt Arjun Ghosh (RSPB) 11-7, 13-11, 11-5, 11-6; Women: Swastika Ghosh (AAI) bt Anannya Basak (Mah) 7-11, 11-8, 10-12, 11-8, 11-4, 11-9; Ayhika Mukherjee (RBI) bt Kowshika Venkatesan (TTTA) 11-9, 11-4, 11-9, 11-8; Diya Chitale (Mah) bt Takeme Sarkar (RSPB) 11-13, 11-7, 11-6, 12-10, 11-5; Sreeja Akula (RBI) bt Reeth Rishya (PSPB) 11-5, 11-6, 11-9, 9-11, 10-12, 11-7. Harshini shines

Harshini Saravanan of MOP Vaishnav college clocked 11:75 a.m. to take home the gold in the 100 meters of the athletic gathering to commemorate Dr. Sir A Lakshmanaswamy Mudaliar held here on Wednesday. Results: (winners only): Men: 10000mts: M Sathish Kumar (Loyola) 33:26:75; Shot put: Surya Prakash P (Loyola) 15.32 mts; 100 meters: Nalu Bothu Shanmuga Srinivas (MCC) 10:53; 400m: K Saran (the new college) 48:2; 20km run: Sarathy G (Loyola) 1:55:42.27; Women: 10000 mts: MR Mithra (Ethiraj) 42:20:38; Discus Throw: Karunya M (MOP Vaishnav) 43.85; 100m hurdles: Nandhini K (MOP Vaishnav) 14:61; 100 meters: Harshini Saravanan (MOP Vaishnav) 11:75; 400 meters: Roshini K (MOP Vaishnav) 58:9; Javelin Throw: Hemamalini N (SDNB) 43.72mts; 5km walk: T Brindha SOKA Ikeda 32:24:01; Shot Put: B Vaishnavi (Pachaiyappas, Chennai) 10.90mts.

