Tennis-Organizing 2022 Australian Open 10 times harder, says Tiley





SYDNEY (Reuters) Australian Open boss Craig Tiley finds hosting the 2022 edition of the Grand Slam 10 times harder than this year’s edition as the highly contagious Omicron strain of COVID-19 takes hold Down Under. Tiley and his team made a huge effort to safely host the tournament in February, when Australia’s borders were still closed, spending a fortune on biosecurity measures to reassure the local community. Twelve months on, things haven’t gotten any easier for Tennis Australia as Omicron spreads across the country just as the first players will arrive for the warm-up events ahead of the Melbourne Park tournament. 2022 was 10 times harder than 2021, Tiley said. It was a walk in the park compared to this one. 2021 has been difficult, but it has not been easy. So many variables. It’s something new, but you wake up in the morning with your team and you just hope they stick with it. While 1,000 players and staff who came from abroad were placed in a two-week quarantine for the 2021 edition, the 3,300 coming for next year’s tournament will be able to roam freely around the city once they have a negative PCR test. returned. Everyone in the Melbourne Park district must be vaccinated in January or have a medical exemption granted by the Australian health authorities. That in itself is a challenge to manage, but a packed crowd will give Tennis Australia the chance to recoup some of the A$100 million ($72.2 million) they have spent in the 15 months around the tournament of 2021. Tiley still expected some participants to test positive for the virus, but confirmed that, unlike last year, close contacts only need to isolate themselves until they return a negative test. If they share a room with someone, or they are in the same apartment and someone in that group tests positive, then everyone in that room or apartment must isolate for seven days, Tiley added. So the advice we gave the players is simple: get your own room. Tiley was confident that the organizers will be able to manage the health protocols efficiently and that the tournament will start on January 17th without any delay. In 2021, we were about protecting the community from the players who came from environments ravaged by the virus that we didn’t have, Tiley said. In 2022, it will be about preventing the players and our customers on the site from getting Omicron, not variants of the virus. ($1 = 1.3843 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Jacqueline Wong)

