Sports
Better late than never for EO Smith-Tolland hockey | high school sports
Co-op hockey team EO Smith/Tolland started again slow against Enfield/East Granby/Stafford on Wednesday, skating off the ice after the first period without a score on the scoreboard.
But for the third game in a row, the Bucks stepped on the gas in the second and third periods to take the win.
EO Smith/Tolland scored three goals in the second period and four in the third to take a 7-1 victory over Enfield co-op in CCC South action at UConns Freitas Ice Forum.
Keegan Hodgkinson and Cole Schoen each scored two goals to accelerate the Bucks (3-0). Damian Till, Cam Sterling and Quentin Wry each scored a goal. Till and Wry each provided two assists. Dan Polgun made 19 saves.
Colin Tavernier scored the only goal for Enfield’s co-op (0-3). Nick Morrell closed with 24 saves.
Both teams will return to action on Monday. EO Smith/Tolland hosts Northeastern at the Freitas Ice Forum at 2:30 p.m.
Enfield hosts Staples at the Enfield Twin Rinks at 1pm
EO SMITH/TOLLAND 0 3 4 7
Goalscorers: EOT Keegan Hodgkinson (2), Cole Schoen (2), Damian Till, Cam Sterling, Quentin Wry; E Colin Tavernier.
Goalkeepers: EOT Dan Polgun (19 saves); E Nick Morrell (24 saves).
HALL 7, NORTH EAST 1. Hudson Hollander scored two goals and Ethan Stagg added a goal and three assists as Hall rode to a win at the Veterans Memorial Ice Rink in West Hartford.
Owen Miller, Harry Fingold, Ben Gerken and Matt Ganey each scored a goal for Hall (1-0). Gerken also provided two assists. Aeden Mallet made 21 saves.
Nate Ojala scored the only goal for Northeastern (0-2). Jack Campbell was credited with the assist. Jack Bell and Bauer Cordeiro Larkin made 18 saves together.
Northeastern travels to UConns Freitas Ice Forum to face EO Smith/Tolland on Monday at 2:30 p.m.
First Period: 1. H Hudson Hollander (Ethan Stagg), 14:19; 2. H Owen Miller (unassisted), 5:44.
Second Period: 3. N Nate Ojala (Jack Campbell), 14:13; 4. H Hudson Hollander (unassisted), 6:41; 5. H Harry Fingold (unassisted), 5:16; 6. H Ethan Stagg (Ben Gerken), 4:07; 7. H Matt Ganey (Ben Gerken, Ethan Stagg), 0:59.
Third Period: 8. H Ben Gerken (Matt Ganey, Ethan Stagg).
Goalkeepers: N Jack Bell and Bauer Cordeiro Larkin (18 saves); H Aeden Mallet (21 saves).
