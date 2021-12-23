Biden and Dems struggle to save social climate package

WASHINGTON (AP) President Joe Biden, along with progressive and moderate Democrats, seems determined to return to the negotiating table with Senator Joe Manchin, the tenacious Democrat who effectively tanked the party’s signature $2 trillion domestic policy initiative.

In the days since the West Virginia legislature gave a thumbs down to the package and dealt a stunning blow to months-long negotiations over Biden’s agenda, Democrats from the left and center have joined the White House in an effort to bring social services and save the climate change law.

We’ve worked too long and too hard to give up now, and we don’t intend to, said Rep. Pramila Jayapal, head of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said in a statement Wednesday.





Jayapal said she and members of the caucus have expressed the need for the White House to pursue the goals of the plan through a combination of Biden’s executive powers and legislation, rather than just legislation.

The legislative approach, while essential, has no assurance of timing or results,” she said, and we just can’t wait to bring tangible relief to people who can feel it and make a difference in their lives and livelihoods.

At the same time, White House officials spoke with Representative Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., chair of the Houses-centrist New Democrat Coalition, about his plan to scale back the number of provisions, but keep them in effect longer. Manchin said he supports that approach, but progressives have warned against reducing the number of initiatives outlined under the framework released by the White House in late October.

But Republicans are expressing more confidence now that they can knock back much of what they don’t like in the package. As we ended the year, it looks like they couldn’t swallow the spinach,” Senator Mitch McConnell, the Senate Republican leader, said of Democrats on Wednesday.

Biden spoke on Tuesday about the families who would benefit from Democrats’ ambitious, if now highly uncertain, plan to pump billions of dollars into childcare, health care and other services.

Senator Manchin and I are going to get something done, Biden said.

The president’s nonchalant comments were his first public statement since Manchin announced last weekend that he would not support the bill, as it is.

Since then, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told Democrats during a 90-minute video call that they could expect a vote on the package in January.

Schumer told senators the party was not giving up on the proposal, according to a Democrat who was in private conversation on Tuesday, providing details on condition of anonymity.

But Democrats face serious questions as to whether the initiative can be reshaped to win Manchin’s crucial vote and avoid a devastating defeat for the party.

Manchin and his party are so far apart, his relations have been so damaged after months of failed talks, it’s unclear how they can even get back to the negotiating table, let alone revive the 2,100-page bill. blown in.

That’s all encouraging for McConnell.

Now, I know Schumer said on a call last night that he’s not giving up, the Kentucky Republican told The Hugh Hewitt Show. I don’t expect him to, but the worst thing about BBB, I think, is death. He used the shorthand for the Build Back Better plan.

Biden spoke strongly about the economic pressures that take away the dignity of a parent trying to pay the bills, and the help millions can get from the federal government with the legislation. He also said his package would help ease inflationary pressures and pointed to analyzes suggesting it would boost the economy.

I want to get things done, Biden said. I still think there is an opportunity to get Build Back Better done.

The setback has cast Biden’s top-level legislative effort into deep doubt at a critical time, jeopardizing the end of the president’s first year and ahead of congressional midterm elections, when Democratic hold on Congress is in jeopardy. .

Coupled with solid Republican opposition, Manchin’s vote is vital to these and other initiatives, including the Democrats’ priority voting rights legislation, which Schumer also said would soon be voted on.

Schumer has said that if Republicans continued to block voting rights legislation in January, the Senate would table proposals to change Senate rules, a Democrat said during the video call. That’s a nod to long-running efforts to modify or end the filibuster, which typically require a 60-vote threshold to take action.

Though Manchin has said he can’t explain the law to voters in West Virginia, a union representing miners, including some of the nearly 12,000 from his home state, has urged lawmakers to reconsider its opposition to the package.

Cecil Roberts, president of the United Mine Workers of America, outlined the ways the package would benefit union members, such as those in West Virginia, the most coal-dependent state in the country.

Some of those provisions would expand the current compensation paid by coal companies to fund benefits received by victims of pneumoconiosis or black lung by coal workers. The bill would also provide tax incentives to encourage manufacturers to build facilities in the basins, and potentially hire miners who have lost their jobs, the union said.

The next steps remain highly uncertain for the president and his party, with Congress on holiday recess.

The White House appeared to be interested in Manchin’s and the centrist coalition’s preference for a redesigned bill that would do much less, but last longer than the bill passed by the House.

But it will be extremely difficult for Democrats to rebuild confidence in their ranks for another round of negotiations, having spent much of Biden’s first year in office on what is now essentially a failed attempt.

The package was one of the largest of its kind ever considered in Congress, releasing billions of dollars to help American families across the country, almost all paid for with increased taxes on corporations and the wealthy.

For families with children, it would provide free preschool and childcare assistance. There are subsidies for health insurance premiums, lower costs for prescription drugs, and expanded access to Medicaid in states that don’t yet provide it. The bill would start a new hearing aid program for seniors. And it has more than $500 billion to curb carbon emissions, a figure considered the largest ever federal expenditure to fight climate change.

A possible new deadline for Biden and his party comes with the expiration of an expanded child tax credit that has sent up to $300 monthly directly to the bank accounts of millions of families. If Congress doesn’t act, the money won’t come in January.

____

Associated Press writers Darlene Superville, Kevin Freking and Colleen Long contributed to this report.

____

This story has been corrected by removing the reference to Jayapal and caucus members in talks with the White House.