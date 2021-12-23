Nebraska Postgame Notes/Quotes vs. Kennesaw State

Nebraska Postgame Comments

The Huskers shot 15-of-29 from outside the arc, a season high for treys in a game. The previous record was 10 against Creighton on November 16, 2021.

The 15 three-pointers are the Big Red’s most since he netted 15 three-pointers against Mississippi Valley State on November 6, 2018.

Nebraska had a .526 shooting percentage from the floor (30-for-57). It was the fourth time this season that the Huskers have shot more than 50 percent in a game.

The Huskers gave 20 assists from the season that night. The previous high of NU was five times 18.

Alonzo Verge Jr. had his fourth double-double of the season with 16 points, 12 assists and seven boards. The 12 assists are a new high in their career (previous was 11 vs. NC State). Verges 12 assists is the most of all Big Ten players in 2021-22.

Four Huskers scored in double figures, led by Keisei Tominagas18 points. Verge Jr. added 16, followed by 11 apiece from Bryce McGowens and Derrick Walker Jr.

On the defense, Nebraska had its second straight game of double-digit steals by forcing 11 steals on Wednesday night.

Nebraska scored 88 points in the win, a new season record for points in regulation.

The Huskers scored 45 points in the first half of the season on Wednesday, surpassing the previous record of 43 against South Dakota.

Nebraskas 15-0 first half equal for NU’s biggest run of the season (also vs. South Dakota)

Trevor Lakes started tonight’s game with only four runs in 22 minutes, spread over four games. He had six in the first half, including a three-pointer to beat the buzzer in the first half, finishing with a season-high eight points.

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg

Pick up line

The only thing I really praised in the locker room after the game was that they didn’t take the filming session personally. They handed it over and took it constructively. We had two good days of work where we really worked on our execution and our selection of shots, and I thought that pretty much continued throughout the game. I thought our energy out of the gate wasn’t very good. We made a few subs and put the starters back in and loved it. Alonzo (Verge Jr.) was phenomenal at moving the ball, making the pass and making the play simple. Very few times did he change direction and penetrate too deeply into the paint. He really set the tone there with movement and that added to all of our guys. Derrick (Walker) made good plays in the pocket. I thought for the most part we did a good job reading that opposite low guy and that’s what got our guys some good open looks.

About adversity in practice

I hope so. It just has to keep going. The real test will be when we get to a hard point, how we’re going to go about it. And of course we are going to run into some tough moments with our schedule coming the rest of the way here with 18 league games against really high quality opponents. We just have to keep building and getting better. I told them to enjoy this holiday with their families. They are given four days to recover and recover and get their minds and bodies in order. Hopefully seeing the ball go through the basket will give them some confidence and clear their heads for when they come back and we’re back at the gym the night of the 27.e. Overall a solid performance against a good team. I was really concerned about this team. It is always a concern to play a breakaway squad before your players go home. Again, except for those first three or four minutes, we were very good tonight.

About the confidence you get from shooting well

It drains your energy. It sharpens your defense. I thought we turned it around too much, but they weren’t like picking six turnovers like we had. We still have to clean that up, but 20 assists is a huge step in the right direction. And your energy. It’s human nature. That’s how this game has always been. That’s how the game will always be. Your energy is better defensively when the ball goes through the basket and you play there confidently and you play with a swagger. It shouldn’t be, but it’s just the way it often works in this game. A lot of good things happened tonight. I was proud of Trevor (Lakes) for going out and giving us great minutes. He hit the big one in half which is a great momentum builder. I thought he just gave us really good solid minutes. Everyone who stepped on the floor contributed tonight.

About how to continue the confidence in the next game

We’ll go back and look at it. We will have a late training to get our boys back and a conditioning and shooting session on the 27eof the evening and then we might do some two-day work. Some film sessions. Execution type workouts and just keep trying and building. If we play like this, we have a chance. That’s the bottom line.

Junior striker Lat Mayen

On the lid that comes off the basket

It felt great to see everyone there enjoying themselves. I think Alonzo did a good job getting everyone involved and making sure the ball hits everyone. Coach said we shot more than 52% on three-pointers, so that’s impressive. You shoot that when you’re going to win.

About the effect of this game on their self-confidence

It has a lot to do with trust. Win or lose, we try to focus on the next game. Just keep pushing and stay confident. But that game certainly gave everyone confidence going into the break

Senior security guard Alonzo Verge Jr.

About the importance of trust

For me it’s all about trust and confidence. Trusting each other tonight, moving the ball and giving that extra pass, that sort of thing. It plays a very big part in what we’re trying to do, and I’m not giving up on this team. I won’t stop working hard every day, and I won’t stop pushing these guys. We’re going to get on with this thing, and we’re going to figure it out. This is a very good win to go into halftime.

About their reaction tonight compared to previous nights

Practice and prepare I would say. We’ve had a lot of adversity in practice this week and we’ve fought our way through it. Usually we break down and this week we fought our way through it. We went through all the things the coach did to us and I think that carried over into the game. When we were eight behind, we didn’t panic. We stayed sober and just kept playing.

On the spark of Trevor Lakes

I was so excited because it’s always so exciting to see someone you practice with and work hard every day who doesn’t always get a chance to play and when he does he shows exactly what he is capable of which is shoot the ball. In practice, he shoots the ball and it goes over. He comes in every day and he doesn’t point the finger, pout or talk down anyone. That’s what happens when you’re patient and wait your turn. I am very proud of him.

Kennesaw state coach Amir Abdur-Rahim

Losing to Nebraska

I thought Nebraska was coming. I think Coach Hoiberg and his staff are doing a great job offensively, and I think they were all better marksmen than the numbers said. I was hoping it wasn’t against us but they obviously jumped up and I think they ended up making 15 threes so I thought they were fit and capable. Hats off to them, they did a great job shooting the ball. I thought for some reason we got lethargic after about the first four or five minutes of the game, and defensively not in the least the pace we played with the first few minutes went out the window. We need to find a way to help them see that when we play with tempo, whether we miss or make it, that tempo is so important. Really impressed at the end of Nebraska, Doc and Fred do a great job.

About the amount of sales affecting the pace

I think every time you spin the ball on the road it kills momentum. It’s no small feat for the Nebraska defense, but we got tired or comfortable thinking they’d let us throw it wherever we wanted. We have become lazy. If you have 21 turnovers on the road, you might as well cancel the game because you are not going to win it. We gave ourselves the chance to win our last game in Sanford by turning it around just nine times, but we had nine in the first half. You can’t compete with well-coached and talented teams, it will hurt you every time.

On positive rebound margin

That is part of our identity. We want to be good on the glass and tough on the glass, no matter who’s playing, the Big Ten team or the ASUN team. I think that gave us chances, I think we scored 10 points on second chances, so that helps us. It’s another way that helps us score through second chance chances. In that sense, I was really proud of the guys because that part of our identity came out. Taking care of the ball not so much, but the bounce back was a plus.