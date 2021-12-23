‘Kohli and Shastri took control of Indian cricket’: former India quick on why Dhoni was roped in as mentor for T20 WC | Cricket





The whole country erupted in joy when MS Dhoni was appointed mentor of the Indian cricket team for the T20 World Cup, but its euphoria did not last long as India crashed out of the ICC tournament before reaching the semi-finals. The T20 World Cup was the last tournament for captain-coach duo Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri. Shastri’s tenure came to an end as he was about to step down as India’s head coach, with Kohli already announcing that he would no longer be captain of the T20I squad after the Word Cup. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah revealed the rationale behind Dhoni’s appointment as the team’s mentor, saying that with an impeccable track record in ICC tournaments, MSD’s wisdom and wealth of knowledge would benefit the Indian cricket. Also read | ‘The way he can use his variations really impressed me’: Tendulkar effusive in praise for ‘strike spinner’ Ashwin However, former Indian pacesetter Atul Wassan has made a bold statement claiming that Dhoni was roped in to ensure Kohli and Shastri were not having a good time with the team. “I’ll tell you. Dhoni was brought in to keep some balance because everyone felt like Virat and Ravi Shastri were completely in charge of who they wanted to play,” Wassan told CNN-News18 during a panel discussion. “They controlled Indian cricket. So they (BCCI) thought someone of some value should come in and just check if there’s a balance. I think they messed up a lot during the World Cup.” Also read | ‘He’s a superstar in the making’: Former Indian batter warns Kohli and Co, names two SA players to watch out Addressing the entire Kohli captain saga, Wassan underlined that the BCCI and selectors have done nothing wrong in naming Rohit Sharma as the new ODI captain. “Here in India, once you’ve played a lot of cricket and you become a demigod, the player expects to be given a lineage, to be given special treatment. This system has to change,” Wassan added. “If you don’t do well with the organization and you have a better option then players shouldn’t feel low or let down either. Don’t expect too much from the board because once you’ve tapped the shoulder, you’ve gotta take it like a man.”

