Rivard: A holiday story – Tennis Canada

Impossible is not French!

The word impossible is not French is attributed to Napoleon Bonaparte in a letter he wrote from Dresden on 9 July 1813 to General Marois in Germany. It is a quote that was also uttered perhaps two centuries later by another Frenchman Jules Marie.

By who?

Jules Marie. The hero of this year’s holiday story set at the Open de Caen in northern France.

Marie is 30 years old and is currently ranked 821 in the world.

He rose to a career-high ranking of No.228 on May 8, 2015, and has spent most of his 11 years on the Tour between No.547 and No.1674. He is also a frequent hit partner for French aces at events including Roland-Garros.

So it’s completely understandable if you’ve never heard of him.

Jules Marie loves tennis and continues to play without pressure. He never misses the Open in his hometown of Caen.

And this year HE WON!

It may not be an ATP or WTA tournament, but the Open de Caen always manages to attract big names that you rarely see at Challenger events. On the women’s side, No.7Anett Kontaveit and Frenchwomen No.60Aliz Cornet and No.74Caroline Garcia competed. So did the French No. 35 Ugo Humbert, No. 59 Arthur Rinderknech and No. 155 Lucas Pouille, as well as No. 39 David Goffin from Belgium.

Marie’s unlikely victory came when his young compatriot Humbert was forced to retire.

Photo: Grard Piwtorak/Open de Caen

If you had told me a few days ago that I would be lifting the winner’s trophy tonight, I would probably have laughed! Look at the draw, I’m the lowest ranked player in Open, the surprise champion finally said and done.

Image: Youtube

Check out some of the fantastic rallies in Marie’s two-set victory over Goffin (6-1, 6-4) in the semi-finals. The Belgian may participate in his first event in more than three months, but he remains a regular ATP player and former member of the Top10 (early 2020).

The list of Open finalists since 2011 includes the crème de la crème of French tennis and some pretty big names.

Scroll to 2019 and you’ll see Jules Marie, then No. 711, up against none other than No. 35Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who needed three sets to close the deal.

And just like Tsonga two years earlier, Ugo Umbert was at number 35.

Source: Wikipedia

On December 18, Jules Marie got his holiday wish.

Shapovalov closes the year with a big win

Capture dcran: Youtube

All in all, Denis Shapovalov had a solid season, but there is no doubt that he would have liked to finish things at a higher level, with another winner’s trophy.

Still, the game he played on December 18 is a nice extra, like an early Christmas present.

At an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi, Denis faced Rafael Nadal for third place and fought his way to a 6-7(4), 6-3, 10-6 victory.

Yes, Nadal came back from a four month absence. And yes, it was an exhibition tournament. But Rafa is Rafa: he rarely gives less than 100%, whether he’s going up against an elite member or his grandmother.

Watch a few minutes into the match and you’ll see Shapovalov in full command. The magic of August 2017 in Montral wasn’t quite there, but the Canadian was in full control despite losing his grip on a 5-3 lead in the first set. He calmly outwitted an adversary whose aura has only taken him out of his share of tight spots.

It’s the kind of success that can have a huge impact in the future, even more than a win against a non-legend at any location.

Watch closely for the rally at 2-1, 15-15 in the second set (6:35), when Shapovalov keeps the ball in play with a pretty cool shot.

Photo: Muabadala World Tennis Championships

Tomic vs. Kyrgios: Instafight

Photo: 7news.com.au

Bernard Tomic and Nick Kyrgios, once hailed as the highly talented next-gen in the post-Hewitt era, the renegades of Australian men’s tennis have never quite lived up to their huge potential and probably won’t have time before they ever do.

Although Tomic was one of many promising players, Kyrgios had what it takes to hope to make it into the Top3: the shots, the strength, a devastating serve and an above average tennis IQ. But as Ive said several times over the past decade, it’s too much talent in one person. And not enough drive to keep it up.

On the eve of the new season, the two took to Instagram, of all places.

It started then Tomic, hungry and ready, released a hype video to announce his comeback.

Of course, longtime fans have learned to wait rather than take Tomics at his word.

Bernard Tomic was fined three times by the Gold Coast Police in 2012 and was arrested in Miami in 2015. He also gained a reputation as a tanker, posting the fastest loss in ATP history when he was beaten by Jarkko Nieminen in Miami in 2014 in 28 minutes 20 seconds. (6-0, 6-2).

When he posted the message ask me something sticker on his Instagram Stories and a fan wanted to know if he thought he was a better player than Nick Kyrgios, Tomic replied: I clearly beat him in Kooyong a few years ago. Because I train with him, I choose where he serves and I know where he is, so that style doesn’t really bother me. Look, I’m more than happy to turn 20 anytime he wants. All jokes aside, I wish NK the best. Good luck.

Nick Kyrgios, who won the National Bank Canadian Junior Open Championship in Repentigny in 2012, took the stage at Wimbledon in 2014 when he defeated Rafa Nadal on brilliant tennis and this tweener that the King of Clay went down the drain, went down in history as 2014’s Photo of the Year and now has nearly 4 million views on YouTube.

Tomic achieved his career-high rankings of number 17 (two weeks) and number 18 between October 18, 2015 and January 17, 2016. Since then, there’s really nothing left to write about. He is currently No. 259.

As for Kyrgios, he moved up to number 13 from October 23, 2016 to January 15, 2017. From January 7 to February 25, 2018, he went back and forth between number 14 and number 17. Since then, it has been slowly sliding down to number 93.

Tomic has four ATP250 titles, while Kyrgios has won the winner’s trophy from three ATP250 and three ATP500 events.

The Tomics record is 186182 (50.5%) and Kyrgios is 168103 (62%).

Photo: 7news.com.au

Having achieved slightly better rankings and a much better win-loss record, Nick Kyrgios leaves Tomic in the dust when it comes to major tournaments.

[Kooyong,] where people play exhibitions and yes he beat me there once, Kyrgios acknowledged on his own Instagram. But to say he’s better? I have more titles. I don’t think he has a big scalp to his name, no Rafa, no Federer, no Djokovic. To say he’s better than me, it’s a bit far-fetched.

Nicks not wrong. According to Tennis.com, he is 2133 against Top10 players (840 for Tomic). He also knocked out all three members of the trifecta on his first attempt.

The numbers don’t lie, and Tomic can’t accuse his compatriot this time of being mean. In a stylish move, Kyrgios wrote: We all know what BTs are capable of and I wish him the best. I’m not a jealous person I want success for everyone so BT we know what you are capable of brother let’s see.

Read their full Insta exchange here.

