Ranger through and blue: Field breaks out for Methuen hockey | Sport

Danny Field is strongly considering leaving Methuen High hockey for this winter.

He considered taking his skills to junior hockey or preparatory school for his final high school campaign, but one thought stuck in his head.

I felt like I had left too much on the table to leave Methuen early, Field said.

Just four games into his senior season, Field and the Rangers are excited that he stuck around.

The defender and captain scored the go-ahead goal in a season-opening win over Northeast. On Sunday, he sent the game into extra time with a goal, then assisted the OT game winner in a win over Haverhill. He then scored the only goal in a 1-1 draw with Cambridge Rindge and Latin on Wednesday.

The start of the season was very exciting, he said. Opening my senior year with three good wins was a big one. I am happy with my decision to stay with the team.

While three goals are a season highlight for the blueliner, his contributions have always gone well beyond the scoresheet.

Dannys leadership has been vital to our early season success, said Methuen coach Bill Blackwell. With such a young team, Danny serves as a stabilizing force in our locker room. He’s also one of our two cannons (on the ice.)

Methuen dream fulfilled

Field grew up dreaming of following in the footsteps of his brother, former Methuen standout defender and co-captain Jack Field (MHS, 2016).

After watching my older brother Jack and his friends play the varsity here for four years, playing for Methuen has always meant a lot to me, Field said. It’s exciting to follow in his footsteps and be a captain as he was as a senior. I model a lot of my playing from him.

Like his brother, Danny broke through in the varsity lineup as a freshman. He quickly earned significant shifts in defense thanks to his steady play and ability to hit the big hit.

I like the physical aspect of the game, he said. It’s what I’ve always seen growing up and how I’ve always played. Big hits are always a great way to get the energy going on the rink and it gets everyone working. I see myself as a balanced two-way defender who plays well on both sides of the ice.

Growing Up, Staying a Ranger

After scoring his first two varsity goals as a sophomore and finding the back of the net once last winter, Field has been more assertive this season with the puck on his stick.

I’ve been playing more aggressively in the offensive zone, taking more shots from the point and carrying the puck to the net to create more chances, he said.

I also played more aggressively to keep the puck in the zone. I’m also doing quarterback for the power play this year. The attack was good to bring the puck back to the point of letting me shoot my limp like the first goal of the season.

And while he considered other options going into his senior season, Field is more than happy with his choice to remain Ranger.

In the end, I decided to stay because I love being a Ranger, he said. I like the atmosphere of this team and around the (Methuen High) ice rink. The team has been very close this year and I am delighted to have the fans back and I am thrilled that in my final year we have a chance at the tournament with me as captain.

My goal is to help the team make it to the playoffs and compete for an MVC/DCL title.

