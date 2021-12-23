Sports gambling is booming in Colorado, raising casino profits, taxes and worries





Garcia said it adds another activity that people can do between slots and poker. It’s something you can take a break from gaming and watch a game and place a bet, Garcia said. Still, all activity is online, and the race for users is on TV between a few big companies Caesars, DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM. It’s currently a land grab, said Kristin Mackey, chief of marketing for SuperBook Sports, one of Colorado’s lesser-known apps. Mackey said the ads may change soon as other states launch. I think we’ll see that call back. We’re already starting to see that twist back a bit as other markets open up. But the ads, lack of limits and ease of setting up accounts and gambling at home have some people concerned about the potential for addiction. There has been a lot of concern about that advertising, said Peggy Brown, future chairman of the board of the Problem Gambling Coalition of Colorado. It can be a trigger for those who have problems. Brown, herself a recovering gambling addict, personally answers helpline phones, which she said has increased ring volume. She was emotional after learning that state lawmakers and regulators plan to tackle problem gambling in the new year, potentially through legislation and new rules. In Colorado’s 18 months of sports gambling, casinos have collected $107 million in net proceeds and the state has collected $12 million in taxes. Most of the tax revenue goes to water projects, but there is also money for problem gambling. Hartman, with the State Division of Gaming, said they will try to expedite the delivery of funds to educate therapists about problem gambling, and potentially allow users to easily lock themselves out of all gambling activities in the state. It’s our responsibility as regulators, as the state, it’s the industry’s responsibility, to really make sure that if someone has a problem, there has to be a safety net.

