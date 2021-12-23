83 review cricket crowdpleaser puts a new spin on the underdog movie | Movies





pdirector Kabir Khan, formerly a star vehicle designer for Salman Khan, anchors this nimble and magnanimous biopic of the Indian cricket teams’ unlikely World Cup triumph of 1983 in a smiling performance of new-generation hunk Ranveer Singh as captain Kapil Dev. The developer’s shaky English, which makes him a laughing stock among his teammates, seems to represent the group’s inferiority complex. But within this clumsiness lies an intransigence and improvisational ability that becomes the guiding light of their victory run. As he blurts out on the team bus: Taste the success once, tongue wants more! India, having won only a single World Cup match before the tournament, was an unimaginable outsider. So Khan frames the arrival in England of Dev, and other now legendary cricketers like Sunil Gavaskar (played by Tahir Raj Bhasin) and Roger Binny (Nishant Dahiya), in a merry underdog comic vein. They’re breaking import regulations by bringing in pickles to brighten the business cards of British harvesters and sex workers’ eyes; they are beaten in the warm-ups by a provincial side and condescending to by officials, journalists and commentators. What sets 83 apart from The Full Monty, however, is a realpolitik edge; in finding their groove and turning around a terrifying West Indian side whose fast-paced bowling style the film suggests was their counterpart to their former British masters, the Indians also gathered an anti-colonial poke in the eye. There are many matches and players to beat, but Khan energetically skates through them, sketching tactical shifts in the exchanges between batsmen and using riffs with economic characters (Viv Richards gets a funky fanfare every time he goes on). He deftly balances entertainment and politics, mostly dodging the kind of hoarse nationalism that is currently creeping into Indian and Chinese blockbusters and ducking into his anti-colonial spinners at unexpected times. A scene in which Indira Gandhi muses on the potential of the World Cup to ease tensions on the domestic front refers to the role of sport as part of the arrangement of bread and circus to distract the masses. 83 goes no further than the extent to which sporting victory ever translates into social and political progress. But it’s an endearing sports film with just enough sense of where it stands as Britain’s imperial heritage is questioned more than ever, on a larger field. 83 hits theaters on December 24.

