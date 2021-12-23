The Covid Attrition War That Could Determine College Football’s National Title

The organizers of the biggest games of the college football season have come to a decision that once would have sounded utterly ridiculous: The winner of this season’s league championship may not even have to go on the field.

With the Omicron variant on the rise, the potential for disruption to the college bowl season is high. On Wednesday, for example, Texas A&M said it does not have enough available stock players and will no longer play in the Gator Bowl, scheduled for December 31 in Jacksonville, Florida.

The implications of this for the College Football Playoff are more far-reaching and require a contingency plan. So on Wednesday, playoff officials announced that a school could advance to the title game or even win if its opponents have too many Covid cases to make a selection.

The new guidelines say that if a team is unable to play in Indianapolis on Jan. 10 as scheduled, and the game cannot be rescheduled before Jan. 14, it would lose the championship and relinquish it to the other entrant. If both teams cannot play, the national championship for this season will be cancelled.

As we prepare for the playoff, it is wise and necessary to take extra precautions to protect those who will be playing and coaching the games, said CFB director Bill Hancock. This policy will better protect our students and staff while providing clarity in the event of a worst-case scenario.

Similar rules apply to the Cotton and Orange Bowls, the games that host the New Year’s Eve semifinals. If one team is unable to play, the other advances to the title game. If both teams are unable to play in one game, the winner of the other is declared the National Champion. If three of the four semifinal teams are unable to play, the remaining healthy program would be named national champions.

The protocols also say that teams now have the option to arrive at their bowl site up to two days before the match, and attending pre-match events is optional. All press conferences will be virtual and all people who have access to the field on match day must either be fully vaccinated or present a negative Covid test within 72 hours of kick-off.

Alabama will face Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas, while Michigan will face Georgia in the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Florida.

We certainly wish we weren’t in this position, Hancock said. But the sole responsibility is to take all reasonable steps we can take to better protect those who play and coach the game.

Texas A&M and coach Jimbo Fisher will not play in the Gator Bowl.

Things have already started. Alabama offensive coordinator Bill OBrien and offensive line coach Doug Marrone have both tested positive. Several local Georgia media reported that Bulldogs quarterback JT Daniels also tested positive.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest, the team that would play Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl, is now actively looking for an opponent to play next week.

At least one team seems interested. Illinois head coach Bret Bielema tweeted Wednesday afternoon that he was on the phone waiting in case the 5-7 Fighting Illini sprang into action to participate in a bowling season quickly defined by Omicron.

