Tennis association organizes first ITF tournament in two years





By Neto Baptiste The Antigua and Barbuda Tennis Association (ABTA) will host its International Tennis Federation (ITF) tournament, the Antigua and Barbuda Cup, for the first time since 2019, when they hosted the event in the second quarter of 2022. This is what the head of the association says, Cordell Williams, who said the tournament has already been placed on the ITF calendar. The calendar for the ITF COTECC has already been announced and the Antigua and Barbuda Tennis Association (ABTA) will, if all goes well, host our first tournament, in May, the Antigua Cup. So in January we will do the work we have to do to win that first tournament, he said. Our youth players will continue to train, but the downside is that the girls and boys under 14 would have missed two years to play in that age bracket, so they will now have to play in the under-18s, which is going to be much more difficult, because while we were locked in, there were tournaments going on in places like the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica and Mexico, he added. The news, Williams said, is welcome for the fraternity because while some aspects of the sport were allowed to continue during the implementation of government restrictions, there has been a general lack of competition over the past two years. We were one of the lucky sports that managed to keep going during the pandemic and we continued to work with our youth players, but what we saw happen is they became demotivated because there was nothing to look forward to in terms of competition, but from the From the point of view of the tennis clubs, we organized matches for them at the weekend to keep them match ready for next year, according to the tennis boss. Williams assured that the tournament, if it goes through, will be held within strict health protocols. We should see the criteria in terms of the protocol guidelines so we can have that early on the ITF website regarding the requirements once we start hosting that tournament, but it’s already on the calendar for us to host, he said . The Antigua and Barbuda Cup was last hosted in 2019 with tournaments canceled for 2020 and 2021 due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://antiguaobserver.com/tennis-association-to-host-first-itf-tournament-in-two-years/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos