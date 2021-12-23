Sartell’s Tory Lund leads Sabers hockey in rival win over Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS Tuesday’s game between the boys’ hockey teams Sauk Rapids-Rice and Sartell has been circled on players’ and coaches’ calendars since the start of the season.

This rivalry game is something these players, coaches and communities look forward to during the winter season. This year, the players were able to experience the full effect with the stands packed with people and the Sports Arena East louder than most games.

Sartell had the last laugh with an 8-0 win, but here are some of the takeaways from Tuesday’s game.

The Goal Machine

The Sabers have been focusing on communication since the season. That communication has been lost a bit in recent weeks and that was one of the goals against Sauk Rapids-Rice.

Junior captain Tory Lund has been leader of this hockey team all winter and he showed those leadership qualities on Tuesday evening.

Sartell provided communication early in the game and Lund scored five times. He also scored six points in total with an assist, but this performance was the best he has had in his high school career.

“We had great communication on the ice and it allowed us to move the puck,” Lund said. “I was able to find some open shots as the puck came my way and my teammates set me down well.”

Lund was a key part of last year’s squad, but head coach Ryan Hacker said he was acting even more during this off-season in preparation for this season.

The Sabers graduated some key players last year and Lund knew he needed to step up and fill some shoes on the attacking side.

“Tory shows his leadership on the ice with his dedication to the game,” Hacker said. “A lot of the younger players watch him in training and learn from him.”

Lund has eight goals and six assists in the first six games of the season, but this kind of game on Tuesday can only help him with confidence and a good mentality as the holiday tournament approaches.

Depth in goalkeeper

The big question ahead of the season was how Sartell would replace Quentin Sigurdson at the goalkeeper. Last year he was a brick wall for the Sabers, but Hacker was confident in the two goalkeepers he had this season.

So far everything has gone well.

Sophomore Noah Hacker and senior Brandon Bonach battled it out for that starting goalkeeper. Hacker has earned the most starting nods this season, but Bonach has played well when his number is called.

“These two can compete for the starting spot during practice, but they also support and encourage each other,” said Ryan Hacker. “This league has made them all better and this team better.”

Noah Hacker has a 3-2 record as a goalkeeper this season and has saved 123 of his 133 shots. This results in 2.01 allowed goals per game and a service percentage of 92.5.

Hacker also has two shutouts, while Bonach has one shutout and has a save percentage of 100 with his one game on the net.

“Noah had a great game tonight,” Lund said. “He was physical when needed and made sure we held onto that lead early in the game.”

Preparing for the rest of the season

Sartell is 4-2 after Tuesday’s win and the Sabers have a week off before playing the Granite City Hockey Tournament at the MAC.

The Storm also heads to that tournament next week with a 2-6 record. Sauk Rapids-Rice will play against a handful of section opponents, while Sartell will play many non-conference and non-section games over the three days.

The Sabers will play Monticello at 11:30 AM on December 28, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato at 5:00 PM on December 29, and Providence Academy at 11:30 AM on December 30.

The Storm will play at Providence Academy at 1:45 PM on December 28, Cathedral at 11:30 AM on December 29, and Monticello at 5:00 PM on December 30.

Ryan Hacker said he wants the Sabers to look at this week as a prep week for the rest of the season. Sartell has had to move games early in the season, meaning three games a week for the remainder of the regular season.

“I want to see how these players react to three consecutive games next week because that’s what our season will be like until the sections,” Hacker said. “The nice thing is that we can be close to home for the tournament.”

Brian Mozey is the high school sports reporter for the St. Cloud Times. Reach him at 320-255-8772 or [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @BrianMozey.

