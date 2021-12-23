Sports
Jerrod Calhoun on Bob Huggins: Put that statue up
Former WVU assistant praises hall of fame candidate
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. After 40 seasons as head basketball coach, Bob Huggins’ resume speaks for itself.
A winner of 911 career games, he ranks fourth among all Division I basketball coaches. He led two programs to Final Fours, and he and Roy Williams are the only two Division I coaches to have more than 300 games in two schools won. He is also another candidate for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Jerrod Calhoun, head coach of Youngstown State, a former WVU assistant on the Huggins 2010 Final Four team, believes it is time to appropriately honor all that Huggins has accomplished.
That should happen with more than just a hall of fame induction, he said.
We have the Jerry [West] statue and the Hot Rod [Hundley] statue. Let Huggs enjoy it, put that statue up, Calhoun said. These guys a hall of fame. He should definitely have a statue here soon.
Huggins’ Mountaineers defeated Calhoun’s Penguins by 30 points on Wednesday night. Huggins, who tends not to dwell on his career achievements, joked afterwards about the idea of a statue in his likeness outside the Colosseum.
It’s a nice thing, Huggins said. They should probably make a statue of me, but it should probably be about two inches tall. Then it wouldn’t come Jerry and Rod’s way.
But aside, the argument for Huggins’ legacy extends well beyond his place on the all-time win list. His coaching boom of former assistants and players who have achieved success as head coaches continues to grow and become more and more remarkable.
Both South Carolina coach Frank Martin and UCLA coach Mick Cronin have reached the Final Fours. Martin took the Gamecocks to the national semifinals in 2017, while Cronin went from top four to last four with the Bruins last March. The two coaches each served as Huggins assistants at Cincinnati.
Andy Kennedy, another former Bearcats assistant, is enjoying success at UAB, giving Huggins and the Mountaineers a fight over the weekend in Alabama.
As for WVU connections, Calhoun has led Youngstown State to consecutive winning seasons after reaching the Division II national championship game with Fairmont State in 2017, and former Mountaineer player Darris Nichols is now the head coach at Radford.
His coaching tree is really, really good, Calhoun said. There have been many coaches who have gotten guys or helped assistant coaches get out of the program and get jobs, but there hasn’t been one guy under the Huggs tree who went to a division I main job and didn’t win and win. on a high level.
At age 68, Huggins’ days as head basketball coach may soon end. While it’s unclear when the fourth-winning all-time coach will retire, Calhoun believes fans and even opponent coaches should cherish what’s left of his career.
They would all miss him. The reality is, how many more years he does this, we should all enjoy it, Calhoun said. It’s my favorite team outside of the Penguins. We have to embrace the many years he has left, and I hope this team makes a run and he just keep winning because they are relentless. I think that’s the most important thing I took from him. You have to be ruthless in what you do every day.
Huggins only needs 10 more wins to pass Jim Calhoun for third place all time.
