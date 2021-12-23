Cricket: England names George Garton and David Payne in their roster to take on the West Indies

England will send a team of its Test players to the Caribbean next month for the five-match Twenty20 series against the West Indies.

With the Ashes and Barbados matches overlapping due to a packed international schedule, whiteball specialists such as Eoin Morgan, Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali are joined by uncapped left-arm bowlers George Garton and David Payne.

Paul Collingwood will replace Chris Silverwood as head coach with the squad traveling on January 15, the second day of the final Test against Australia in Hobart. Marcus Trescothick becomes assistant coach.

However, despite the absence of T20 regulars Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan, 11 of the 16 players who traveled were in the United Arab Emirates last month when England reached the World Cup semi-finals.

We have selected a strong squad with serious punching power and a balanced attack as we begin preparations for the T20 World Cup in Australia, said Collingwood.

The next World Cup is in less than a year and there will be more opportunities for the squad in the absence of the players who are with Ashes’ squad.

I have fond memories of winning a World Cup in Barbados and I am really looking forward to going back there with this squad to take on a very good West Indies who will test all aspects of our skills.