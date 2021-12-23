Sports
Cricket: England names George Garton and David Payne in their roster to take on the West Indies
England appoint uncapped bowlers George Garton and David Payne to their squad to play the West Indies next month, with Eoin Morgan’s men being without his Test players as five-game run overlaps with the Ashes
- England have designated their team to face the West Indies in next month’s series
- Head coach Paul Collingwood has George Garton and David Payne. named
- They join Eoin Morgan and Moeen Ali, with absent test players during Ashes
England will send a team of its Test players to the Caribbean next month for the five-match Twenty20 series against the West Indies.
With the Ashes and Barbados matches overlapping due to a packed international schedule, whiteball specialists such as Eoin Morgan, Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali are joined by uncapped left-arm bowlers George Garton and David Payne.
Paul Collingwood will replace Chris Silverwood as head coach with the squad traveling on January 15, the second day of the final Test against Australia in Hobart. Marcus Trescothick becomes assistant coach.
England have designated their team to play a series of five games against the West Indies next month
George Garton is one of two uncapped players who will travel to the Caribbean
However, despite the absence of T20 regulars Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan, 11 of the 16 players who traveled were in the United Arab Emirates last month when England reached the World Cup semi-finals.
We have selected a strong squad with serious punching power and a balanced attack as we begin preparations for the T20 World Cup in Australia, said Collingwood.
The next World Cup is in less than a year and there will be more opportunities for the squad in the absence of the players who are with Ashes’ squad.
I have fond memories of winning a World Cup in Barbados and I am really looking forward to going back there with this squad to take on a very good West Indies who will test all aspects of our skills.
ENGLAND SQUAD
Eoin Morgan (Captain), Moeen Ali, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Liam Dawson, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Tymal Mills, David Payne, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, James Vince .
Matches to play
Saturday 22nd January 1st T20I West Indies v England
Sunday 23rd January 2nd T20I West Indies v England
Wednesday 26th January 3rd T20I West Indies v England
Saturday 29 January 4th T20I West Indies v England
Sunday 30th January 5th T20I West Indies v England
