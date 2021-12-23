‘Novak Djokovic is going to play for someone else…’, says tennis expert





Novak Djokovic has just returned from a formidable season, hitting the legendary ‘Calendar Grand Slam’. The world No. 1 won the first three majors of the season, beating as many Next Gen members in the final (Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas at Roland Garros and Matteo Berrettini at Wimbledon). The Serbian champion also made it to the final act at the US Open, but was clearly beaten by a Daniil Medvedev in a state of grace. Nole couldn’t even win the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, as his race ended in the semi-final against Alexander Zverev. The German also defeated him at the ATP Finals in Turin, which prevented him from finishing his year in style. Despite these disappointments, 34-year-old Belgrade finished the season at the top of the ATP rankings for the seventh time in his career (definitely unleashing his idol Pete Sampras). The 20-time Grand Slam champion is expected to announce whether or not he will compete in the 2022 Australian Open. Appearing on the ‘K1’ broadcaster, Srdjan Djokovic said his son Novak still has a lot to give to the sport. Srdjan Djokovic on his son Novak “Novak Djokovic will win at least two more Wimbledons and several other Grand Slams. Sure… You doubt that? You don’t have to be an expert for that, Novak will play another two or three years, that’s enough – stated Srdjan. He then went on to talk about this year’s edition of the US Open and Novak’s defeat to Danilo Medvedev, but that he and the best player in the world know what sport is. “It upset him, but the main defeat is Medvedev’s fantastic game. It’s so. My son has learned that sport consists of victory and defeat, accepting both victory and defeat. I have often said in his career that when he plays bad and wins, it is not good,” said Srdjan Djokovic. 1 Novak Djokovic has been one of the most dominant names in tennis for the past decade. He is part of the “Big Three” in tennis along with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. However, he is constantly winning and surpassing them in records lately. After the Australian Open, he reached the French capital and won Roland Garros for the second time in his career. This makes him the only modern-day player to have won every Grand Slam event at least twice. He went on to win the Wimbledon Championships, putting him on par with Federer and Nadal with 20 Majors each. Unfortunately, he was unable to win the US Open.

