How an ex-junior hockey ‘grinder’ became a streaming star – The Athletic

If there’s one old story anyone from the Kincardine Bulldogs is guaranteed to tell about Jared Keeso, it’s that night against Hanover. There was a fight, but there was more to it, and it has stuck with all Junior Chockey teammates for nearly two decades.

There may have been 1,000 fans in the arena, but the Bulldogs were still lethargic as Keeso lined up for a face-off in the defensive zone. An opponent looked around.

“We go?”

“We’re not going here,” Keeso said. “We’re going on the middle ice.”

So they skated to the center of the ice before throwing a punch. No one knows exactly how it ended, but Keeso ended up in the skirmish without his jersey. And even after the fighters separated, more and more pieces of equipment fell off.

“Takes off his shoulder pads, his elbow pads,” said Bulldogs teammate Steve Stepaniak. “Starts doing a little striptease.”

“I think he was completely stripped from the bottom up,” said team-mate Dustin Catto.

“He fell to one knee and bent over,” said fellow Bulldog Corey McCrae.

“Flexible to the crowd,” Catto said.

“The girls loved it,” said Stepaniak.

So did his teammates.

“We laugh, laugh, laugh,” said Stepaniak. “But wasn’t he?”

“He’s an artist,” McCrae said.

Jared Keeso could not be reached for comment.

This year he deleted his Twitter account. A publicity manager for Bell Media, owner of Crave TV, where Keeso and his show “Letterkenny” have become stars, said the promotion strategy for his show was aimed at raising the profile of its supporting cast, rather than the star herself.