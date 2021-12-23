Oconomowoc may get 10-lane pickleball facility





A pickleball facility with 10 lanes has been proposed in the city of Oconomowoc. The Lake Country Pickleball Club plans to build a dedicated world-class pickleball facility in the new NortheastPark on Highway P and HighwayK, behind Meadow View Elementary School. The proposal was approved by the Oconomowoc Park, Recreation and Forestry Board and could go to the community board for review and vote in January. If the club is approved, the club hopes to be able to conquer the ground in May 2022. By mid to late summer, the courts may be ready to play. JudyBerghoefer, the secretary to the board of directors for the Lake Country Pickleball Club, said the club’s goal is to raise $400,000. “It’s for families, it’s for older adults,” Berghoefer said. “It’s just a very healthy and social sport. It’s great to have the dedicated courts in Oconomowoc. I think it’s a great draw to bring people to Oconomowoc, as well as for the residents to have a chance in the courts.” .” The club said the 10 courses will be the first dedicated pickleball courts in the Lake Country and the first tournament-grade facility in the area. “In partnership with Oconomowoc Parksand Recreation Department, LCPC will offer competitions, tournaments and instructional clinics at the facility and work with schools and the local community to promote wellness and fitness through pickleball,” the club said in a press release. Pickleball combines elements of badminton, table tennis and tennis and can be enjoyed by people of all ages and athletic ability, the club noted. “The competitive yet social nature of the game has made it the fastest growing sport in the United States,” the release said. “In less than a year, LCPC has more than doubled its membership to 240 players and has outgrown the six temporary courts at Westover Park’s tennis courts. The lower physical demands compared to tennis and racquetball have made it particularly attractive for retirement. on-going baby boomers who make up many of the current club members, but the sport is growing rapidly among younger segments of the population.” MSI General is designing the complex as a donation to charity, the club said. Once the design has been reviewed and accepted by the club and the city, it is expected to be sent out for public bids in February. “We were delighted to see this new facility become a reality in the city as the first major element of the new Northeast City Park,” said Dirk Debbink, CEO of MSI General. “We’re excited to play a key role in the process, without costing the club or the city, just like we did for the high school tennis courts a few years ago.” The Lake Country Pickleball Club partners with Friends of Oconomowoc Parks and Trails to raise the necessary funds. For more information on how to donate, visitlakecountrypickleballclub.com. “We believe this facility will be great for the community, local businesses and expand the many recreational opportunities we enjoy in the Lake District, making Oconomowoc a great place to live, work and play,” said Oconomowoc Mayor Robert Magnus . Contact Evan Frank at (262) 361-9138or [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @Evanfrank_LCP.

