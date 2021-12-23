Joe Burrow, Bengals target Baltimore Ravens in Week 16





WHAT TO EXPECT WHEN EXPECTED: Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is always one of the leading blitzers in the league and this year they are third with 177 pressure points. But according to Pro Football Focus, they only beat Aaron Rodgers twice in Sunday’s 31-30 loss to the Packers. They’re also a tough man-to-man team, but they covered Packers All-Pro receiver Davante Adams in all kinds of covers and for all their injuries out there, they held him on to six catches for 44 yards. Remember, Adams had 206 yards against a healthy Bengals secondary. Also remember that while rookie Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase ripped the Ravens back man-to-man for 201 yards on October 24, tight end CJ Uzomah had his second two-touchdown game of the season and career. “We have to take good corners and we have to round them up and get them on the ground,” Harbaugh said on Wednesday. “These are good players chasing after the catch players, all these guys, including Ja’Marr but not just Ja’Marr. Tyler Boyd is good at it. Tee Higgins is good at it. Uzomah is good at it; one of The most underrated tight ends in the league is Uzomah.” With their limited staff, Uzomah doesn’t know what Baltimore is going to do. He was amazed at how they draped Adams. “I’m not sure if they’ll play the exact same thing for us, who knows,” Uzomah said. “That was crazy. I’d seen it when people did Megatron when I was a little kid, I vaguely remember it, my dad was like that was crazy. Other than that no. That’s a matter of respect, they respect him We’ll see if they do that to us “. We’re ready for anything. They played the Packers a little differently than they played against teams before because of people having to step down and intervene. Just their coverage that they were playing on Adams and stuff like that. We expect everything. We expect the usual defensive style of the Ravens and we also expect that if they do something different we should be able to react to that. We play it both ways, for sure.” SLANTS AND SCREENS: With Awuzie out, cornerback Trae Waynes played 69 snaps in his first game in over two months last Sunday and the Mile High height didn’t seem to affect him. “I wasn’t surprised. He’s been talking about this possibility the longest,” Hilton said. “He’s missed a lot of games in the last two years, so for him to get wet and play pretty much the whole game. That’s a good sign for him and for us. He’s a man we will rely on to and help us win these last three games.” The NFL has rookie wide receiver Pooka Williams Jr. Suspended from the practice team for violating NFL policies on performance-enhancing substances. Williams, who has played in one game this season, will be eligible to return the Monday after the January 2 game against the Chiefs.

