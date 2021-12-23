Cricket-S Africa welcomes back Olivier with open arms for India series





By Nick Said PRETORIA (Reuters) Fast bowler Duanne Olivier is expected to return to the South African line-up as the home side to visit India in the first game of a three-game series at the ICC World Test Championship at Centurion Park, starting on Sunday. Olivier will bolster a home seam attack that the injured Anrich Nortje missed and will play his first Test since 2019, when he turned his back on South Africa in favor of England’s county cricket, despite significant success in the five-day format. The series is expected to be a battle of respective tempo attacks on lively wickets, especially in the first two Tests at the Highveld, and Oliviers’ return is therefore timely with 48 wickets in 10 Tests averaging less than 20. I want our best shot at winning games and series, and for that to happen you have to make hard decisions, for example bringing people back, South African captain Dean Elgar told reporters when asked if Olivier should be given a chance for yield. I really wanted him back, I’m happy and excited to know what he can do on the pitch. There are no bad feelings about what happened in the past. South Africa often relied on fast bowlers with snappy home wickets to take them to victory, but they are also aware that India has developed an excellent speed attack that has brought them overseas success in recent years. India is a vastly improved bowling arrangement, especially playing outdoors. They were very aware of what would happen, Elgar said. India has kept a low profile in their bio-secure bubble in Johannesburg since their arrival in the country, but batter Cheteshwar Pujara believes this is their best chance yet to claim a first-ever test series win in South Africa. Our fast bowlers were the difference between the teams in general when we played abroad. If you look at the Australia and England series, we have done exceptionally well as a bowling unit, Pujara told the Board of Control for Cricket in India website. Our fast bowlers are our strength (in South Africa) and I hope they can use the conditions and give us 20 wickets in every test match. India records a home series win over New Zealand completed this month, while South Africa has not played a test cricket since a series win in the West Indies in June. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Christian Radnedge)

