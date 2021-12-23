Who’s playing on ‘Thursday Night Football’ tonight? Time, TV Channel, Schedule for NFL Week 16

It is official. We’ve reached the last “Thursday Night Football” game of the season and the program is going to end with a bang.

NFL Network will air a game between the Titans and 49ers on Thursday night, and that game will have a huge impact on the playoff picture in both the AFC and NFC.

The Titans are currently the top team in the AFC South, but they are just one game ahead of the Colts and have lost six points to the Steelers. If Tennessee had won last week, they would have moved to the No. 1 in the AFC. Instead, they come in at number 3 overall.

Meanwhile, the 49ers are one of the hottest teams in the league right now and are in control of their own destiny regarding one of the three NFC Wild Card playoff spots. They will be highly motivated to win this one in a short week as a win would guarantee they would be ahead of the pack of seven winning teams vying for Wild Card spots for at least another week.

Mike Vrabel vs. Kyle Shanahan should also be a good coaching match so expect a well played game from both sides. That doesn’t always happen on ‘Thursday Night Football’.

Below is everything you need to know about Thursday night’s matchup, plus everything you need to know to watch the first week 16 game of the 2021 NFL season.

Who’s playing on ‘Thursday Night Football’ tonight?

matchup : 49ers at Titans

: 49ers at Titans Venue: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

The 49ers (8-6) travel to Tennessee to face the Titans (9-5) in the “Thursday Night Football” season finale on Week 16. Both teams will compete for the playoff position, with the 49ers in the final. amid a grueling Wild Card battle and the Titans holding onto a one-game lead in the AFC South.

San Francisco has been one of the best teams in the NFL lately, having won five of their last six games and playing a great defense. They have 18.7 points per game in their last six games and their offense powered by Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and a strong running game looked great.

The 49ers are currently the No. 6 seed in the NFC, but they are punching above their weight. They are only rated so low because they are the third best team in the stacked NFC West. If they had started the year a little faster, they could have been there with the Cardinals and Rams. Anyway, Jimmy Garoppolo and Co. will give the Titans a run for their money in this matchup.

Speaking of Tennessee, they suffered a heavy loss against the Steelers that saw them build a 13-3 lead and fail to score in the second half. Their offense has been sputtering lately as Derrick Henry, AJ Brown and Julio Jones have all been out of action. That made Ryan Tannehill’s life difficult.

The Titans will have to keep running D’Onta Foreman well against a tough defense to win here. If they can’t, their defense will have to force Garoppolo into some mistakes, which can prove difficult. Garoppolo has only thrown three interceptions in his last six games.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Date : Thursday 23 December

: Thursday 23 December Time20:20 ET

The Chargers vs. Chiefs starts at 8:20 p.m. ET on Week 16, the same time as all “Thursday Night Football” games this season. The pregame coverage of the match will begin at 7:30 PM ET and will be screened exclusively on NFL Network, which will also air “TNF First Look” on match day starting at 3:00 PM ET.

Streamers can watch the game with fuboTV,which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Meanwhile, viewers in Canadawatch the match on DAZN.

What channel is ‘Thursday Night Football’ on tonight?

For the first time since the start of the season, only NFL Network will broadcast “Thursday Night Football.” It had shared the rights to the program with Fox and Amazon Prime for most of the season, but by week 16 the loot will all belong to the NFL Network.

Most cable providers in the United States carry the NFL network. It is also available through satellite provider DirecTV (channels 212 and 1212) and IPTV providers Verizon FiOS (channels 88 and 588) and Google Fiber (channel 2019).

NFL live stream for Thursday night’s game

Streamers can watch “Thursday Night Football” for free with a cable subscription through the NFL app or the Yahoo! Sports app. You must enter cable/satellite subscription credentials to access.

Meanwhile, cord cutters have plenty of options to cut 49ers vs. Titans to watch. They are as follows.

Streaming option Need a cable subscription? Free? Cost Free trial? NFL app new Yes – – Yahoo! Sports app new Yes – – Direct TV Stream new new $69.99/month new fuboTV new new $60/month Yes Hulu Plus Live TV new new $55/month Yes Sling TV new new $35/month new YouTube TV new new $65/month Yes

NFL Schedule Week 16

The Titans vs. 49ers game is a great way to kick off NFL Week 16, with a 16-game slate spread over four days. The NFL will have its usual three prime-time games with the Washington Football Team and Cowboys versus “Sunday Night Football” and the Dolphins and Saints playing on “Monday Night Football.”

In addition to these matches, however, there will be an intriguing pair of Christmas Day games. The Browns and Packers will face off on Saturday afternoon as the Packers look to retain control of NFC’s No. 1 seed as the Browns battle for first place in the crowded NFC North.

In the evening, the Cardinals and Colts go head to head in a game that pits one of the most popular teams in the NFL against a juggernaut who has suddenly gone cold. The Cardinals have dropped back-to-back games. One against the Rams was understandable. The other, a blowout loss to the Lions, was not. Meanwhile, the Colts have just beaten the Patriots and are working their way back to the top of the AFC South. A win would give them a solid lead in the AFC’s close Wild Card race.

Below is the full schedule for Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season.

Week 16

Game kick-off time TV channel 49ers at Titans 20:20 ET NFL

Game kick-off time TV channel Browns at Packers 4:30 PM ET Fox/NFL/Amazon Foals at Cardinals 20:15 ET NFL Network

Game kick-off time TV channel Giants at Eagles 13:00 ET Fox Rams at Vikings 13:00 ET Fox Accounts at Patriots 13:00 ET CBS Buccaneers at Panthers 13:00 ET Fox Jaguars at Jets 13:00 ET CBS Lions at Falcons 13:00 ET Fox Chargers at Texans 13:00 ET CBS Raven at Bengals 13:00 ET CBS Bears at Seahawks 16:05 ET Fox Steelers at Chiefs 16:25 ET CBS Broncos at Raiders 16:25 ET CBS Washington Football Team at Cowboys 20:20 ET NBC