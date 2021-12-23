Sports
Tech Tennis Program, The Falls Announce 20 Year Partnership, New Project
Texas Tech’s athletics department announced a 20-year partnership with The Falls Tennis and Athletic Club on Wednesday to build a new six-lane indoor facility for use by the Tech’s men’s and women’s teams.
As part of the agreement, Tech said, The Falls will upgrade its existing four outdoor tennis courts to NCAA standards and build two additional courts as part of a new 45,000-square-foot indoor facility.
Once construction is complete, Tech said it will purchase the facility based on the pre-approved costs and then lease it back to The Falls to operate over the course of the agreement.
“We are delighted to enter into this partnership with The Falls Tennis and Athletic Club,” said Technical Athletics Director Kirby Hocutt in the announcement. “The Falls has been a great partner of Texas Tech Athletics for many years, and this new facility will only continue to invest in the development of our tennis programs and the sport of tennis throughout the Lubbock community.”
Tech continues to use the McLeod Tennis Center for its outdoor games.
Tech will be given priority access to the new facility, including designated times for training sessions for both teams and for matches that need to be moved indoors due to inclement weather. At all other times, The Falls will use the facility for its members as part of its daily schedule.
“This is a unique opportunity for both The Falls and Texas Tech tennis programs to work together with the collective goal of growing the sport,” said Kris Kincaid, owner of The Falls. “This will give Texas Tech tennis a premier facility to help develop student athletes and host the nations best matches. At the same time, it will enable The Falls to grow the tennis game regionally by focusing on junior development.” elite level. a perfect fit, and we’re super excited about this partnership.”
The announcement said all six indoor courts will have digital scoreboards, a Playsight camera streaming system, referee seats, a sound system, spectator seating and Texas Tech branding. Additionally, as part of the approximately $4 million project, The Falls plans to build adjacent locker rooms for both teams that will have additional space for athletic training and storage.
“This partnership will only enhance our ability to take our two tennis programs to new heights,” said Tech coach and tennis director Todd Petty. “From a recruiting standpoint, this facility will allow us to demonstrate our ability to develop the best players in college tennis into the best amateur prospects around the world. The potential here is endless, and we wouldn’t want the donors and our administration could be more grateful to those who made this collaboration possible.”
The falls have already served as a matchday venue when inclement weather forced the Red Raider men’s tennis program inside. However, the current facility at The Falls has only four indoor courts, making it impossible to host a normal dual-match schedule of six singles matches at the same time.
Tech said construction will begin in the coming months.
technical football
Texas Tech announced Wednesday that Travis Koontz has accepted an invitation to play in the Hula Bowl, the postseason all-star game for top college students.
The game is scheduled for January 15 at Bounce House Stadium in Central Florida in Orlando, Florida. The game is normally played in Honolulu, but is being moved this year due to a renovation project at the Aloha Stadium.
Former NFL head coaches Mike Smith and Brian Billick will lead the two teams.
Koontz has caught 19 passes for 265 yards and four touchdowns this season. The Red Raiders also frequently use him as a blocker.
This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech Tennis Program, The Falls Announce 20 Year Partnership, New Project
