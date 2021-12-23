‘Save some goals for me’: Buffalo high school hockey player scores 3 goals in 23 seconds

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) A local high school hockey player had the game of his life this week when he scored three goals in just 23 seconds.

Jett Malczewski, a sophomore at Iroquois High School, noted the incredible performance Monday in the third stint of a game at HarborCenter. His hat-trick broke open a draw and lifted Iroquois/Alden on Amherst, 7-3. Captain Sam Staerker helped set up all three goals.

“I just didn’t believe it,” Malczewski told News 4. “The energy of everyone from coaches to my linemates and teammates was amazing. The atmosphere was amazing. My passes from my linemates were just perfect. … Everyone was like that of, ‘save some goals for me.’”

Iroquois/Alden coach Duke Ziegler said he had never seen anything like it in his more than 30 years of coaching.

“Some kids said, ‘Change it, coach?’ I said ‘no, let them go’ after the first. ‘Change Coach?’ “No, let them go,” Ziegler recalls, laughing. “I don’t think I’ll ever see that again. It’s just crazy.”

Chris Watson, a spokesperson for the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, said the organization has no specific data. “But I can say this,” he added, “I’ve never heard of anyone scoring three times faster than that.”

The fastest three goals in NHL history were scored 21 seconds apart by Hall of Famer Bill Mosienko for Chicago in a March 1952 game against the Rangers. Center Gus Bodnar assisted on all three and earned the record for fastest three assists.

The only other NHL player to score three goals in less than a minute was ten-time Stanley Cup winner Jean Beliveau, who did it by 44 seconds in 1955. Most recently, Tampa Bay’s Brayden Point scored three goals by a 1:31 difference in November 2018.

Ziegler believes Malczewski’s incredible performance is worthy of bringing positive national attention to the sport, especially now that the NHL is on hiatus due to Covid-19 and the league announcing Wednesday it will not send players to the Olympics.

“We’re trying to get it out. We’re pretty excited,” Ziegler said. “It’s good for the area, Buffalo high school hockey, it’s good for the Iroquois and Alden counties. It’s just good in general.

“We hope the networks will pick it up.”

Ziegler said the team was excited when ESPN’s John Buccigross tweeted about the achievement.

“He puts a lot of time and effort into his skills,” Ziegler said of Malczewski, who plays travel for the Buffalo Regals SCTA team, which competes against Canadian opponents. “I think he has things that haven’t been tapped yet. He can skate like the wind and his edgework and everything is great. If he can put together the total package of the game, he will have something special at such a young age.”

Malczewski scored the first goal shortly after coming out of the penalty area, joined a rush and completed a pass from Kevin Rieman with 14:48 remaining. In the ensuing faceoff, Staerker pushed the puck forward on a set play and Malczewski and Rieman headed to the races, scoring just six seconds later. (The NHL record for fastest two goals is four seconds apart.)

Amherst won the next faceoff but soon gave up the puck. Defender Ethan Iozzia recovered and sent it off the boards to Staerker, who delivered a perfect pass behind Amherst defenders who collected Malczewski and shot past the keeper with 14:25 remaining, 23 seconds after his first goal.

Malczewski had one goal before Monday’s game this season. He was happy to share the honor with his Iroquois/Alden teammates, who are currently ranked first in ECIC II with a 3-0-1 league record (5-0-1 overall).

“My linemates,” said Malczewski, “they just put the puck in the right place and I got it on the net.”