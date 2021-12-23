Ravi Shastri at Express Adda





Ravi Shastri (File) Ravi Shastri at E.Adda Highlights: Ravi Shastri said Thursday that with better communication, the Kohli-BCCI situation could have been better handled. He said: “Virat has given his side of the story, it needs the chairman of the board to give his side of the story. The situation could have been handled better with good communication.” About Ashwin he said: “Ashwin didn’t play the test in Sydney and Kuldeep bowled well. So it’s fair that I give Kuldeep a chance. If that hurt Ashwin I’m very happy. It made him do something different. It’s not my job is to make everyone’s toast, my job is to state facts without an agenda.” “If your coach challenges you, what will you do? Go home crying and tell me I’m not coming back. As a player, I would take it as a challenge to prove the coach wrong,” he said. “If my statement about Kuldeep hurt Ashwin, I’m glad I made that statement. It made him do something different,” he added. Speaking about losing the T20 World Cup to Pakistan, he said: “You don’t prepare for a match against Pakistan in any other way. Look at the results of the last 20 years, we have a winning record of over 90%. Anything can happen on any given day. But why change anything because of one or two losses.” About MS Dhoni, he said: “It really didn’t matter to me when Dhoni was announced as a mentor. There is no sharper brain than Dhoni when it comes to white ball cricket. I know him (Dhoni) up close and if something becomes done for the good of the game, why not?” About Hardik Pandya, he said: “If Hardik Pandya can take a break, work on his fitness and get stronger, he will be a real asset. He can easily give you the four overs in T20 cricket. Speaking of the IPL national team’s conflict of interest, Shastri said: “This conflict of interest is exaggerated. I wasn’t really for it. A masseur with the Indian team cannot work with an IPL team. Conflict of interest is absolute nonsense. It has to go in the trash If I am an India coach I am not allowed to comment how is that conflict of interest Since it came out in the Lodha report I was against it You don’t give your cricketers a chance It is absolute nonsense this conflict of interest clause , should be thrown in the trash.” He also talked about his father. “My father was my buddy. Completely selfless. Until two days before he died, he was at his clinics in Mahim and Dharavi. If you go there no one knows Ravi Shastri but they know Dr. Shastri does.” Highlights:

